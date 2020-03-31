Fun in the sun, passionate romances, and a treasure hunt — Netflix's latest teen drama has all the makings of the adventurous summer you always dreamed about. On March 31, the streamer released a first-look video at the upcoming series, meaning viewers have about two weeks of playing it on repeat before they can experience the real thing in full when it drops on April 15. According to Netflix's Outer Banks trailer, there's a lot to look forward to.

The series stars a whole handful of newcomers you're going to immediately want to know more about: Chase Stokes (who plays John B.), Madison Bailey (Kiara), Madelyn Cline (Sarah), Rudy Pankow (JJ), and Jonathan Daviss (Pope) make up the core cast of misfit teens who face all kinds of danger and drama in their sleepy community of the Outer Banks of North Carolina.

According to its official synopsis, the show will follow a group of friends who call themselves "the Pogues," who are trying to have an epic summer. However, it's not going to be a kick-back-and-relax type of journey for them. The synopsis reads:

When a hurricane kills the power for the summer season, it sets off a chain of illicit events that force the friends to make life-altering decisions. The search for their ringleader’s missing father, forbidden romances, a high-stakes treasure hunt, and the escalating conflict between the Pogues and their rivals turn their summer into one filled with mystery and adventure they’ll never forget.

The trailer teases all of this and more:

Netflix on YouTube

From the looks of it, this show will have all the sultry summer vibes of classic teen shows like The O.C., mixed with high-stakes action and crime, a la Ozark. Throw in a dash of maritime mystery (The Goonies, anyone?), and you've got yourself a gripping series you're not going to want to miss.

All 10 episodes of Outer Banks drops on Netflix on Wednesday, April 15.