It sometimes feels like 2020 would never be over, but the end-of-year holidays are right around the corner. With Halloween fast approaching and Thanksgiving to follow, it's time for holiday festivities to hit the small screen. Winter holiday programming was already one of the last bastions of reliable hit programs for broadcast networks, but streaming services are right there too, with their lineups of movies and series ready to celebrate the holiday cheer. Netflix's new holiday shows and movies for 2020 promise everything from brand-new stories to long-awaited sequels starting at the end of October.

After three years of the A Christmas Prince trilogy, 2020 will bring sequels to two other Netflix holiday franchises. First up: 2018's The Princess Switch gets a new installment, with the brand new sequel, The Princess Switch: Switched Again arriving on Nov. 19. Then, a week later on Nov. 25, The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two arrives, starring Kurt Russell as the sexiest Santa perhaps ever put on screen.

But there's also plenty of new titles. Netflix kicks off the holiday season with Holidate, starring Emma Roberts in her first rom-com. There's a new musical, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey, with songs from John Legend and Usher. There's even a brand new take on The Nutcracker called Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker, for those who cannot head to the theater for the yearly tradition.

Of course, there are also the Christmas specials for some of Netflix's most popular shows, including Sugar Rush Christmas: Season 2, and The Big Show Show: Christmas. Also, The Great British Baking Show: Holidays is back for Season 3, featuring the cast of The Derry Girls making a special appearance in the tent.

Netflix

Here's the full lineup:

Oct. 28

Holidate

Nov. 10

Dash & Lily

Nov. 5

Operation Christmas Drop

Nov. 13

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

Nov. 18

Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas

Nov. 19

The Princess Switch: Switched Again

Nov. 20

Alien Xmas

Nov. 22

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square

Nov. 24

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday

Nov. 25

The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two

Nov. 27

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas

Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker

Sugar Rush Christmas: Season 2

Netflix

Nov. 29

Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday!

Nov. TBA

Überweihnachten

Dec. 1

Angela’s Christmas Wish

The Holiday Movies That Made Us

Dec. 3

Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday

Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem

Dec. 4

Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 3

Dec. 5

Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas

Dec. 8

Super Monsters: Santa's Super Monster Helpers

Dec. 9

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas

The Big Show Show: Christmas

Dec. 11

A Trash Truck Christmas

Dec. TBA