Netflix's goal isn't to compete with any specific channel in the entertainment landscape, but TV as a whole. That means it has to have some of everything, from high-end prestige shows to low-end realty fare, and everything in between. It also means competing around holiday time, with specials for everything from Halloween scares to Valentine's Day romance. But no holiday is more prominent on the small screen than Christmas, with Lifetime, Hallmark, and Freeform all getting in on the festive spirit. Netflix, therefore, does as well. The latest project, Netflix's Christmas movie Jingle Jangle, takes the whole thing one step further, creating a musical with songs by John Legend.

Netflix is not devoid of music in its lineup. There are plenty of music-based specials, from documentaries like Miss Americana to performance specials starring such Broadway singers as Ben Platt. It's also done original musicals before, with the latest, Julie & The Phantoms, coming from the same people who brought you High School Musical. The streamer has even had holiday specials filled with music, like Michael Bolton's Big, Sexy Valentine's Day Special, and A Very Murray Christmas.

But Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey looks to be something special for the whole family. Check out the trailer.

Here's the film's synopsis:

Set in the gloriously vibrant town of Cobbleton, the film follows legendary toymaker Jeronicus Jangle whose fanciful inventions burst with whimsy and wonder. But when his trusted apprentice steals his most prized creation, it’s up to his equally bright and inventive granddaughter — and a long-forgotten invention — to heal old wounds and reawaken the magic within.

Jingle Jangle sports an all-star cast, led by Academy Award winner Forest Whitaker as Jeronicus Jangle and Emmy winner Keegan-Michael Key as his nemesis, Gustafson. The movie boasts such names as Anika Noni Rose, Phylicia Rashad, Hugh Bonneville, Ricky Martin, and newcomer Madalen Mills.

But the real joy, as the trailer shows, is not just in the story. As the synopsis reveals, the film is your typical evil Grinch-like character (Gustafson) threatening to steal Christmas away from the goodhearted Jangle while some kids step up to save the day. But what it has that other movies don't is that glorious soundtrack along with vibrant, high-energy dance numbers that you'll want to play on repeat.

Here's the lead single, performed by Usher and Kiana Lede:

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey premieres on Netflix on Nov. 13, 2020.