Could Emmy-winner Zendaya also become an Oscar nominee? Her new Netflix movie, which she stars in alongside John David Washington, could potentially help the Euphoria leading lady shake up the 2021 awards season race. If the trailer for Malcom & Marie is any indication, Zendaya could be on her way to some Academy recognition.

Directed by Euphoria showrunner Sam Levinson, the black-and-white movie made headlines back when it was announced in July 2020 as one of the first major releases made during the coronavirus pandemic. Washington and Zendaya star as its titular couple, a filmmaker and his girlfriend whose relationship is tested after they come home from Malcolm's latest movie premiere and dark secrets surface between them. As the trailer promises, this is "not a love story," but "the story of love."

Since Malcolm & Marie was made under strict COVID safety precautions last summer, the entire movie takes place in the pair's lavish Los Angeles home. Because of that, the movie rests entirely on the two actors' shoulders, but this trailer seems to give both of them plenty of Oscar clip-worthy monologues.

Expect to see plenty of emotional confrontations between the two characters, whose romantic evening turns into an emotional confrontation full of screaming, steamy encounters, and pasta (you know, all the elements of a great romantic drama).

"I feel like once you know someone's there for you and once you know they love you, you never actually think of them again," Marie says to her boyfriend. "It's not 'til you're about to lose someone that you finally pay attention."

It seems like Malcolm made a serious misstep in their relationship, as he later tells her, "You know that I'm thankful, you know that I made a mistake. So why turn it into something more?"

Did Malcolm cheat on Marie, or fail to make her feel appreciated in their relationship as he chases success? The exact sources of their conflict will probably be a secret until the movie comes out, but fans can look forward to seeing two of Hollywood's biggest rising stars team up in the meantime. Zendaya is officially one step closer to her EGOT!

Malcolm & Marie hits Netflix on Friday, Jan. 22.