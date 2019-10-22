Netflix's 'Let It Snow' Trailer Brings Another John Green Favorite To Life

Over the last few years, Netflix has established itself as the go-to home for feel-good Christmas movies. Their latest addition to the Christmas movie canon looks like exactly the happy dose of holiday spirit that dreams are made of. Netflix's Let It Snow trailer is the teen dream Christmas movie you've been waiting for.

Based on the young adult novel of the same name by John Green, Maureen Johnson, and Lauren Myracle, Let It Snow tells three stories of young love blossoming during one snowy Christmas Eve. Here's the official synopsis of the movie, per Netflix:

When a snowstorm hits a small midwestern town on Christmas Eve, a group of high school seniors find their friendships and love lives colliding thanks to a stranded pop star, a stolen keg, a squad of competitive dancers, a mysterious woman covered in tin foil, and an epic party at the local Waffle Town. Come Christmas morning, nothing will be the same.

Between the Christmastime setting and the multiple love stories, Let It Snow gives off a lot of "Love Actually-for-teens" vibes, and I am very much here for it. Christmas movies and teen romances are two of the best genres of movies, so a movie that combines them is almost guaranteed to be a hit.

Netflix on YouTube

Just like its predecessor Love Actually, Let It Snow boasts a big a cast of stars. The cast includes Kiernan Shipka (The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Isabela Merced (Dora and The Lost City of Gold), Shameik Moore (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), Odeya Rush (Lady Bird, Dumplin’), Liv Hewson (Santa Clarita Diet), Mitchell Hope (Descendants), and Jacob Batalon (Spider-Man: Far From Home, Spider-Man: Homecoming).

Set to the upbeat tune of "Don't Take the Money" by Bleachers, the Let It Snow trailer hints at a number of budding romances. The first one is between Shipka and Hope's characters, whose longtime friendship might turn into something more. He seems to barely survive an ill-timed chest-shaving incident, only to end up in a minor car accident along a snow bank with Shipka's character. Meanwhile, it looks like Moore's character will show Merced's character the beauty of their small town, which he describes as "the perfect holiday card."

Let It Snow will also Hewson's character pining after another girl. In classic rom-com fashion, she asks Batalon's character, "Have you ever been with someone and you stay up until 4 a.m. just talking about everything and you're like, 'I can't believe I get to exist at the same time as you?"' He responds, "No, but, like, I'm really happy for you."

There's something about Christmastime that sparks romance, at least according to Let It Snow director Luke Snellin. He told Teen Vogue:

The holiday season is the one time of year that just feels full of possibility, anything can happen, especially romance. People come together, they go back home to the places they grew up, old flames and new can get ignited.

If all that hope of wintry romance has you pretty excited for the movie, no worries; you won't have to wait too long to kick off the holiday season. Let It Snow debuts on Netflix on Nov. 8.