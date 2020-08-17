Step aside, Sherlock, because there's a new Holmes in town, and as the first teaser for her new movie shows, she's about to seriously shake up Victorian society. Netflix has finally unveiled its first look at Millie Bobbie Brown's upcoming mystery flick in which she plays Sherlock Holmes' younger sister Enola, and although the clip is brief, it's still sure to get fans pumped for the new twist on a classic story. Netflix's Enola Holmes teaser starring Millie Bobby Brown reveals the new movie will premiere very soon.

The 20-second teaser for Enola Hughes is just a taste of the new mystery film, but it really builds up the young detective's surprising arrival. The video features the rest of the film's cast bewilderingly reacting to Enola, including shots of Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes, Sam Claflin as Mycroft Holmes, and Helena Bonham Carter as Eudoria Holmes. Finally, Enola makes her entrance in the final seconds, lifting a purple veil and cheekily smiling at the camera, saying "'Tis I."

All of the surprised reactions in the clip mirror how many Sherlock Holmes probably feel finding out the famed investigator has a sister. Enola didn't exist in Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's Sherlock Holmes mystery books that were published in the late 1800s and early 1900s. Rather, Enola is a much more recent creation by author Nancy Springer, who invented the character of Sherlock's younger sister as the protagonist for six-book series The Enola Holmes Mysteries, published between 2006 and 2010.

The Netflix film is an adaptation of Springer's books, which begin with Sherlock and Mycroft attempting to send their kid sister to boarding school after their mother goes missing. However, Enola is resistant to the idea and after solving some clues left behind by her mother, she manages to run off and start her own private eye business in London. In the books, Sherlock and Mycroft are constantly trying to track down Enola to get her to go to boarding school, so fans can bet there will be some tension between Enola and her older brothers in the new movie.

While Enola Holmes is not a canon character within the Sherlock Holmes universe, Conan Doyle's series now falls under public domain so his original characters are free to use in the Netflix film. However, the movie has encountered backlash from Conan Doyle's estate, which sued Netflix for portraying Sherlock as having emotions in the new film, an aspect the estate argues still falls under copyright.

Netflix also revealed the premiere date for Enola Holmes, tweeting out "alone loshme reeebtpms wnettyrhitd." If you're not exactly a Holmes-level decoder, the anagram unscrambles to confirm Enola Hughes will premiere on Sept. 23.