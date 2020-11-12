It's official: Millie Bobby Brown is making more movie magic. The actor is set to star as a princess in Netflix's upcoming fantasy film Damsel. Although a release date and other cast members haven't been announced yet, fans are already pumped for the movie, which sounds like it will put a new spin on the classic "damsel in distress" trope.

At this point, Brown should be used to playing strong female leads on the streaming service. The rising star had her Emmy-nominated breakout role as Eleven in the popular sci-fi show Stranger Things, which remains one of Netflix's most popular shows of 2020, even without a new season this year.

More recently, Brown made her Netflix feature film debut as the titular teen detective in Enola Holmes, which premiered on Sept. 23. The fall adventure movie showed audiences a charming new side of Brown as she played a young woman who sets out to find her missing mother with the help of her older brother, Sherlock Holmes (played by fellow Netflix star Henry Cavill).

From the sound of it, Damsel might have some strong similarities to Enola Holmes. In addition to both flicks being period pieces, they also set up Brown as a heroine.

Here's everything we know about Damsel so far:

'Damsel' Plot Details

Deadline reports that, in Damsel, "Brown will play Princess Elodie, who thinks she is marrying Prince Henry, only to find out that she is being sacrificed to a dragon." According to the publication, after her wedding plans are quickly derailed, the princess will be forced to fight for her life against the fire-breathing creature.

Honestly, if anyone is primed to slay a dragon, it’s Brown (who is also serving as an executive producer on the movie). From Godzilla to the Demogorgon, the actor has a good track record with mythical monsters.

'Damsel' Cast

As of Nov. 12, Brown is the only cast member announced for this project, although Deadline confirmed 28 Weeks Later director Juan Carlos Fresnadillo has been tapped to helm the fantasy.

'Damsel' Trailer

Since Netflix just announced the movie, no Damsel trailer is out quite yet. However, you can check this space for more updates on the upcoming project as they arrive.