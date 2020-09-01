When Stranger Things began in 2016, it was the story of four kids — Mike, Lucas, Dustin, and Will — and the accidental experiments they get caught up in stemming from the mysterious Hawkins Lab. Since then, the series has touched on different genres of teen '80s films, from Season 2's possession of Will Byers to Season 3's takeover of Hawkins' population. Season 4 promises a Cold War-based story, with Chief Hopper now a Russian prisoner. But how might the story end? Apparently, star Millie Bobby Brown wants a Stranger Things wedding for Mike and Eleven, which could wrap things up nicely.

Despite delays in filming Season 4 due to the coronavirus pandemic this year, the Duffer brothers, who are the brains behind the Stranger Things franchise, have promised fans will see more of Stranger Things soon enough. The kids who star in the show, including Brown and her co-stars Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, and Noah Schnapp, are all reaching high school graduation age in real life. But Stranger Things will continue through at least Season 5, as the actors' on-screen counterparts work their way through high school.

With a semi-defined endpoint in the near(ish) future, it's natural both the actors and the fans are starting to theorize how the show should end. And it turns out, Brown has a future pretty much laid out for her character.

Speaking to Glamour, Brown revealed she hopes her character Eleven and her on-screen boyfriend Mike (Wolfhard), tie the knot at the end of the show.

I would love her story to be rounded off by like a good ending. I trust the Duffer brothers so much that it’s going to be beautiful and I’m going to love it no matter what it is. But I’d love for her to get her powers back because she is a hero, she is like a super woman in a way. And she loves Mike — I want them to get married. That’s what I need. I need a wedding scene for Stranger Things, period.

I'll cop to hoping for a wedding to help tie up Stranger Things' finale. It would be in keeping with the 1980s-era tradition of happy endings, including wedding bells. But — hear me out here — what if the nuptials weren't for the youngins? I mean, a wedding for Hopper (David Harbour) and Joyce (Winona Ryder) — the star-crossed adult love story that's really at the heart of the show — would be a sweet way to end the story. Years of loneliness, fighting monsters, and dealing with gore all leading up to the two main adults finding their soulmates in each other is precisely Stranger Things' speed.

Stranger Things Season 4 is expected to arrive sometime in mid- to late-2021.