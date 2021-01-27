Netflix Renewed 'Too Hot To Handle' For Seasons 2 & 3, So Get Ready

Get ready for even more wild dating antics, because one of Netflix's breakout reality shows from 2020 is coming back for not just one, but two more seasons. In Too Hot To Handle Season 1, viewers watched as a group of sexy singles dated around at an exotic resort while resisting the temptation to hook up with one another at the risk of decreasing their potential prize money. Now, Netflix has renewed Too Hot To Handle for Seasons 2 and 3, and it sounds like new episodes may premiere very soon.

While the debut season of Too Hot To Handle launched back in April 2020 and was a hit for Netflix, the streamer waited several months to officially renew the series likely due to issues with filming a reality dating show during the coronavirus pandemic. On Wednesday, Jan, 27, Netflix finally picked up two more seasons of Too Hot To Handle, with Deadline reporting production is already underway in a new location. The first season was filmed in Punta Mita, Mexico, but the two new seasons will take place on the Turks and Caicos Islands.

The most exciting update for fans, though, is that it sounds like these new seasons could hit Netflix really soon. Reportedly, the upcoming seasons began production a few months ago under a false name in order to keep the contestants in the dark up until cameras began rolling. With filming already presumably so far along, fans can hopefully expect Too Hot To Handle Season 2 to begin airing sometime in the next few months.

Too Hot To Handle's eight-episode first season premiered in full on April 17, 2020 (followed by a reunion on May 8), introducing viewers to fourteen single twenty-somethings who were surprised to learn they were forbidden from any sexual contact with one another for the full month. Hosted and closely monitored by the virtual assistant Lana, the group would lose their $100,000 grand prize bit by bit each time they were caught kissing, cuddling, or letting their passions get to them in any way.

Netflix has yet to reveal when Too Hot To Handle Season 2 will premiere, but fans can likely expect an announcement very soon.