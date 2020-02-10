In the midst of dozens of celebrities hitting the red carpet rocking the year's biggest trends, some stars make a bold, necessary statement in the process. Natalie Portman's 2020 Oscars look pays homage to eight female directors who were noticeably snubbed in the Oscars' Best Director category this year. Along the edge of her Dior cape, Portman embroidered the last names of those powerful directors in gold, and honestly, the entire look is as stunning as it is meaningful.

"Scafaria," "Wang," "Gerwig," "Diop," "Heller," "Matsoukas," "Har'el," and "Sciamma" are all inscribed on the hem of Portman's cape, representing Lorene Scafaria of Hustlers, Lulu Wang of The Farewell, Greta Gerwig of Little Women, Mati Diop of Atlantics, Marielle Heller of A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Melina Matsoukas of Queen & Slim, Alma Har'el of Honey Boy, and Céline Sciamma of Portrait of a Lady on Fire. Why is this such a powerful message? Because, out of the five Best Director nominees — Bong Joon Ho, Sam Mendes, Todd Phillips, Martin Scorsese, and Quentin Tarantino — the Academy, yet again, failed to nominate a single woman director, continuing a years-long trend that's, frankly, unacceptable.

Does Portman's pointed message guarantee that the 2021 Oscars will see more women nominees in the Best Director category? Maybe not, but continuing this conversation surrounding this consistent issue within the Academy is crucial.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In addition to the thoughtful message, Portman's Dior look in itself is a masterpiece. The black, floor-length gown boasts a strapless, sweetheart neckline with a gold, short-sleeve mesh layer overtop with gold leaves embroidered all over. She wore a gold rope belt at her waist and she accessorized with simple gold hoops and a ring.

As for her hair, Portman's honey-brown bob was styled into textured, beachy waves with a center part. Makeup-wise, the actress went with black winged eyeliner, gold eyeshadow, and a peachy-nude pout.

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Though she's not nominated for an Oscar this year, Portman is attending the 2020 Oscars as a presenter. It's unclear if she'll address the Academy's unacceptable oversight in the Best Director category in her presentation. Still, the necessary message she sent with her cape detailing speaks volumes.