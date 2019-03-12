If you've been keeping up with the news, you know that impeachment has been a hot topic for quite some time now. While some Democrats have vowed to remove President Donald Trump from office, there's at least one who has taken a different stance. And, given their history, Nancy Pelosi's comments about impeaching Donald Trump might actually shock you.

Despite thinking he's the most unfit for the White House (and all their public clashes), House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California) said in a March 11 interview with The Washington Post that she's not in support of impeaching Trump because he's "not worth it." Elite Daily reached out to the White House for comment on the remarks, but did not hear back by the time of publication. Pelosi also suggested that she wouldn't change her mind unless the reasons behind impeaching Trump are "overwhelming and bipartisan," given how divisive such a move would be for the country. She said, in part:

I’m not for impeachment ... Impeachment is so divisive to the country that unless there’s something so compelling and overwhelming and bipartisan, I don’t think we should go down that path, because it divides the country. And he’s just not worth it.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News/Getty Images

For all the sparring that has gone down between these two, you'd think Pelosi would be one of the first to throw her support behind impeaching Trump. Then again, she's also walked this line before, like in January, when she skirted around the subject while speaking to Today's Savannah Guthrie. So, there's that.

However, other Democrats have jumped on the impeachment train following a bombshell testimony Trump's former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen gave to Congress on Feb. 27, in which he claimed the president broke the law while in office. Among those crimes, Cohen alleges, include campaign finance violations stemming from a hush money payment Trump allegedly facilitated to a woman claiming an affair with him during the 2016 election cycle. (Trump has denied the affair, but admitted to making the payment through his onetime lawyer.) Elite Daily previously reached out to the White House for comment on the subject, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

On March 4, House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler announced a wide-ranging investigation into the president and his affairs, requesting documents from 81 sources — including people who are connected to White House, the Trump Organization, and the Trump campaign — into possible collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign in the 2016 election, any abuses of power and obstruction of justice. Elite Daily reached out to the White House and representatives for Nadler for further comment at the time, but did not hear back. The investigation could lay the groundwork for a potential future impeachment argument, should House Democrats choose to pursue that option. But people like freshman congresswoman Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Michigan) have already announced their support for impeachment, with Tlaib saying on March 6 that she plans on filing an impeachment resolution later this month. Oof.

We'll see if that gets any traction. But for now, it seems safe to say that it won't be getting any support from Pelosi.