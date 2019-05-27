Parenting is different for everyone — even the royals. Moms and dads do what they can to care for their kids, and it's rarely anyone else's business about how they do it. Of course, someone is always going to offer their advice, and it looks like Prince Harry experienced that first hand. While the royal was in Italy partaking in the the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup, a reporter apparently made comments on his parenting, per Cosmopolitan. Don't worry, though: His best friend came to the rescue. More specifically, Nacho Figueras' quote about Prince Harry leaving Archie defends him in the cutest possible way.

Let's rewind a bit. On May 6, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Instagram account announced the birth of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son, Archie. The post itself stated the weight of Archie and reassured the public that both Markle and her newborn were doing well. Since then, Markle, Prince Harry, and Baby Sussex posed for family photos together (which are totally swoon-worthy), and Prince Harry talked about how "amazing" parenting is. Sure, caring for a newborn is a whirlwind (right?), but it's obvious that both parents are on their A game when it comes to caring for their son.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While Harry was at the Polo Cup in Italy with his good friend Nacho Figueras, one reporter apparently commented on Prince Harry's decision to leave Markle and Archie so soon after his birth. According to Cosmopolitan, the reporter said, "Not many fathers go abroad within two weeks of the birth, any word on that from the mother?"

Say what?

Well, it sounds like Figueras wasn't having it. In Prince Harry's honor, he reportedly responded to the comment with a defensive statement that'll make you swoon. Per Cosmopolitan, he said, "That's an assumption that you're making. I am a father of four and sometimes duty calls. This is 24 hours away from the house, I think he's doing just fine. He's a wonderful father. I'm very impressed and he's here for an amazing cause. So I think that's a ... I don't see that as a problem."

BFF goals, am I right? That's not even where the support ends, though. On Saturday, May 26, Figueras took to Instagram with a message that defends Prince Harry's fathering even more. In a post that shows him and Prince Harry embracing one another, Figueras wrote,

The world thinks they know everything about this man. I have been fortunate enough to spend enough time over the years to learn and understand the man he really is, a kind, generous, compassionate person who is constantly thinking about how to make the world a better place, wether that is helping kids in Africa, talking openly about mental health, encouraging children or talking about climate change and the things that we all human beings need to change for the next generations. I see him do that over and over again and it is truly inspiring. I am honored to be your friend and let’s keep fighting because if we all fight together love always wins.

With that being said, it's obvious that Figueras has Prince Harry's back. Sure, he went away for "24 hours" in the weeks following Archie's birth, but it's obvious that he loves being a father and supports Markle and their newborn constantly.