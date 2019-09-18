Greece has been on my travel bucket list for as long as I can remember. Next Monday, I finally get to leave for the two-week-long vacation of my dreams through Athens, Mykonos, Santorini, and Milos. I'm so excited to have the opportunity to explore such an incredible country that's filled with so much culture, delicious food, and breathtaking sites. Naturally, my Greece packing list is quite extensive, but I have full confidence I'll be able to stuff everything I need into my carry-on, as always.

I've decided on a neutral color scheme for all my clothes, so I'm really excited to see how my wardrobe comes together. The pictures are bound to be epic, if I have any say in it. Plus, because the weather will still be warm, I can wear all of the sandals and light sweaters my heart could ever possibly desire. I'm also packing lightweight makeup that will glow in all my pics. And of course, I have to bring sunscreen to protect my skin against that Mediterranean sun.

I cannot wait for this trip and truly can't even believe I'm going. Here are just a few of the things I'll be bringing in my carry-on bag.

1. This White Dress Will Look Super Dreamy In Pics White Caps Maxi Dress $98 | Free People This dress just might be one of my favorite things in my wardrobe right now. I truly can't wait to wear it — and take pics in it — in Santorini. The bandeau is built in so "the girls" feel secure, and the cutouts in the front, back, and sides feel subtly sexy for both day and nighttime wear. The length is gorgeous for a stroll down the beach, and I can tie it up when I'm going up and down the steps of the Cyclades islands.

2. These Fun Pants Were Made For Exploring UO Terra High-Waisted Paperbag Pant $59 | Urban Outfitters When I'm traveling, I often like to wear lightweight, looser pants because they're perfect for when I have to walk around for a long period of time, especially during the day. The lightweight material helps to keep me cool. I particularly love these pants from Urban Outfitters because the high-waisted fit is comfortable, and the paper bag detail is fun and makes them really unique.

3. This Breezy Cardigan Is Key For Staying Cozy On Chillier Nights Saratoga Cardian - Cream $209 | DL1961 The nights in Greece can cool down in September and October, so a lightweight sweater is an absolute must. This beautiful cream-colored one from DL1961 is perfect because it totally matches the neutral color scheme I'm planning, and it has just enough coverage to keep me warm. The sheerness gives it a little bit of an edgier look, but it's still soft and feminine to perfectly complement any outfit.

4. These Slide Sandals Are Great For Both The City And The Beach Tamber White & Natural Vachetta Leather Strappy Slide Sandals $42 $34 | Lulus Sandals are a must because I'm headed to a pretty warm destination, and I absolutely love these strappy ones from Lulus because of their versatility. They're comfy and supportive enough to work as walking shoes around Athens and the islands, while dressy enough to wear out to dinner. Plus, the color combo perfectly fits in with my wardrobe's palette for the trip.

5. Belt Bags Are #Necessary For Travel, And It Doesn't Get Chicer Than This One Pale Pink Belt Bag $90 | The Daily Edited I'm a huge advocate for using belt bags when I'm traveling because they make it easy for me to carry my essentials very close to my body — while still looking stylish, of course. The Daily Edited's belt bag is truly one of my faves because it looks both casual and trendy. I can slip the belt out to use the bag as a clutch, and the belt with a pair of pants or a dress. I always love multi-use products when I'm traveling, and this is one of the best.

6. A Straw Hat Is The Best Kind Of Accessory For Vacay Kelly Fedora - Tan $69 | Brixton I'm always talking about my love for hats, and when I travel to warm places like Greece, you best believe a straw hat is on my packing list. I like this one from Brixton because the wider holes will allow my hair to breathe — which is always great because I'm a pretty sweaty person — and the wide brim is super trendy.

7. I Love Traveling With Simple Jewelry I Can Keep On The Whole Time Mini Opal Hoops $99 | Amarilo I have 12 ear piercings, with some in spots that are more difficult to reach. So when I travel, I try as much as possible to not have to change out my jewelry. That means I usually pick pieces that are small, will match everything, and are made of solid or well-plated gold so I can keep them on when I go swimming. These little hoops from Amarilo are perfect because they have just enough glam to make them dressy, but they're simple enough for me to wear every day for two weeks straight.

8. Coin-Inspired Necklaces Are Dainty And Stylish Daisy Medallion $65 | Mejuri Like my earrings, I want necklaces I can pair with any outfit or any other jewelry, and they'll match effortlessly. This gorgeous necklace from Mejuri is super dainty and light so it can go with a variety of outfits. I love that it's a flower design inspired by those vintage coin necklaces you see everywhere. This is such an interesting piece that's chic and dressy.

9. A Lightweight, Luminous Foundation Is Perfect For Vacay Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation $64 | Sephora I don't usually wear much makeup when I'm on vacation, but when I do, I look for a foundation that's both lightweight and luminous. This foundation from Armani Beauty has is my new fave. The color match is perfect, and it leaves me with that "I just stepped off a boat and look fabulous" glow I always want to achieve on vacation.

10. A Dewy Highlight Will Make My Vacay Glow Last Nudies All Over Face Color Glow - Hey Honey $32 | NUDESTIX I'm all about a dewy skin look, and this highlighter from Nudestix is my go-to to achieve that sun-kissed glow. I love that this product has such a beautiful golden tone that really complements my skin and just makes me look radiant. The cream formula sits comfortably on my face even when I'm sweating, which will be perfect for when I'm exploring on vacay.

11. This Tinted Sunscreen Is Perfect For Sun Protection Countersun Tinted Mineral Sunscreen Mist SPF 30 $39 | Beautycounter I know I'm going to be spending a good amount of time in the sun, so I definitely need sun protection. This mist from Beautycounter is perfect because it also has a little hint of color to give me the bronzed look even before I lay out in the sun. It looks beautiful on the skin and provides the sun protection I need.