When you go to a hotel, there are probably a few key things you look for before booking. From the view, to the room service options, to whether or not they provide plush bathrobes for guests, no amenity is too big or small when you're picking a hotel for your vacay. And now, Moxy NYC Downtown's secret in-room experiences are exactly why you need to book a stay there for your next trip to The Big Apple.

Moxy NYC Downtown is nestled in the city's Financial District and just opened in October 2018, so you know it's completely outfitted with millennial-friendly bells and whistles to make your experience with them as unique as you make it. Between the multipurpose room that can transition from a basketball court (yes, seriously) to a karaoke or live band space, and the co-working space with more than enough outlets to go around, the hotel is really focused on bringing young people into the hotel to both work hard and live their best lives.

With their in-room "hook-ups," the Moxy provides guests with fun, unique in-room experiences for celebrations of all kinds. There are five different hook-ups guests can choose from to fit the theme of their trip, or they can book them just because. Keep reading to find out more.

As mentioned, you can choose between five different hook-up packages for experiences you and your whole crew can enjoy. Each package has its own personality and will work for different groups of people, so you can definitely find one to suit your needs.

The "Get Flocked" package offers you the chance to turn your room into a flamingo-inspired Instagrammable playground. You'll enter the room with flamingos and black and pink balloons scattered around the room, pink lights in the lamps, flamingo twinkle lights, and, of course, welcome drinks in inflatable flamingo coasters.

With "The Cocktail Special" package, guests can work with bartenders from the hotel's bar, Recreation, to create a customized cocktail that will be served as the special of the day. If you book the "Vinyl Party," your room will come complete with a vinyl record player and your choice of five records.

Request a "Pillow Fort" package and your room will be decked out in the most epic pillow fort of your dreams. Not only will there be pillow mazes galore, but they'll also hang up the sheets and throw in some LED lights for a totally unique experience. And finally, the "Moxy Hearts You" package offers a room decorated with pink heart balloons and candies — perfect to surprise your special someone with.

Keep in mind that these hook-up packages are meant to be secret, so you have to know to ask for them. There's also a chance that they'll be given to you at random, so make sure you let the front desk know if you're celebrating something special when you check in. You never know if there'll be a fun hook-up waiting for you up in your room.

Be sure to share your cool experience on Instagram with the hashtag #AtTheMoxy, and tag @moxynycdowntown.