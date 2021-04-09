Mother's is here to make your snacking mystical AF with a fun twist on its traditional animal cookies. The brand recently unveiled the cookies of your childhood dreams (or, heck, adulthood dreams) when it announced bites shaped like unicorns and mermaids in Instagram-worthy shades of lavender and white topped with sparkly sprinkles. Whether or not you used to score the cookies in your lunchbox as a kid, you might want to grab a bag of Mother's Sparkling Mythical Creature Cookies to bring some magic to your pantry.

If you're a longtime frosted animal cookies fan, you'll be hype to know Mother's launched its new Sparkling Mythical Creature Cookies in late March. Just in time for National Unicorn Day on Friday, April 9, you can get a bag of cookies shaped like unicorns, mermaids, dragons, and sea serpents. As for the taste, it's the same frosting and sprinkle flavor you get from the classic Mother's. The sparkly purple and white bites are available nationwide at Target and Albertson's grocery stores in a 9-ounce bag for $3.49. You can also score an 18-count multipack at Walmart stores for $6.99.

Thankfully, fans of the cute cookies will be able to grab a bag anytime because they're a permanent addition to Mother's lineup of treats. If you have a hard time finding a bag of Mother's, you can check its online store locator to find a retailer near you.

In celebration of National Unicorn Day and the Mythical Creatures Cookies launch, you can also nab a limited-time cupcake through Sunday, April 11. The Mythical Creature by Mother's cupcake is a collaboration with Sprinkles bakery. The magical bite comes complete with vanilla cake with pink, blue, and purple sprinkles baked in, a sugar cookie crust, and pink vanilla buttercream frosting. If that wasn't enough, it's topped off with silver sugar crystal sprinkles and a Mythical Creature Cookie. If you want to get in on the sugary goodness before the cupcakes vanish, you can order one online at Sprinkles.com, grab one in-store, or find one at a bakery ATM for between $5.50 and $6.50.

If you're ready to dive into that sweet, sweet nostalgia and grab some Mother's cookies, remember to check the CDC's latest guidance on social distancing and masking if you're heading to a store or scheduling a delivery.