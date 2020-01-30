When it comes to iconic feuds, the likes of Taylor Swift vs. Kanye West and Nicki Minaj vs. Cardi B take a backseat to the greatest feud of all: Pepsi vs. Coke. It only takes about a year or two before people get sick of talking about Hollywood's latest celebrity feuds, but the Pepsi vs. Coke feud has endured for over a century. Brand loyalty is no joke, y'all. Pepsi is definitely banking on their loyal customer base when it comes to their latest ad, because Missy Elliott and H.E.R. shaded Coke in Pepsi's 2020 Super Bowl commercial — and Coke is definitely going to need a lot of aloe for this burn.

On Jan. 29, Pepsi dropped a 30-second snippet of their new Super Bowl ad promoting Pepsi Zero. While the competing soda brands usually avoid explicitly calling each other out in their ad spots, Pepsi decided to go there in 2020.

The new commercial stars Grammy-winners Missy Elliot and H.E.R., performing a soulful, hip-hop-infused remix of the Rolling Stones classic track, "Paint It, Black".

"I see a red door and I want to paint it black," H.E.R. sings, holding a classic red Coke can that swiftly transforms into a black can of Pepsi Zero before the viewers' eyes. "No colors anymore I want them to turn black."

In other words, subtlety is not Pepsi's specialty.

Check out the snippet of Pepsi's Super Bowl commercial below:

Pepsi on YouTube

Considering Missy Elliot is a bonafide musical genius, it's no surprise she put her own twist on the 1966 classic song, squeezing in her own original verse, rapping:

I see a red door and I want to paint it black / I paint the red door black / Dance floor black / I'm in my own lane / Unapologetic, and I do my own thing / Got my own brain

The message Pepsi is trying to send with this commercial is pretty clear: Pepsi is in its own lane, and if you're drinking Coke, you need to get with it and paint that can black.

There's a 50/50 chance you agree with that message, but whether you do or not, I think everyone is eager to see if Coke claps back at this epic shade. The ball's in your court, Coke.