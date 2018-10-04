Mischa Barton's Instagram About Joining 'The Hills: New Beginnings' Will Get You So Pumped

The Hills are alive with the sound of Mischa. MTV announced on Oct. 3 that a familiar TV face would be appearing in their upcoming Hills reboot. The O.C. alum Mischa Barton is the latest member confirmed for the cast, and it looks like she's all set to feel the rain on her skin. Mischa Barton's Instagram about joining The Hills: New Beginnings shows just how ready the actress is to take on her new reality TV life.

"Welcome to The Hills, b*tch," Mischa says confidently into the camera through a smile after taking off her black sunglasses in an Oct. 3 Instagram post. The earwormy theme song to The Hills, "Unwritten" by Natasha Bedingfield, is appropriately playing in the background. Points for that extra special detail, Misch.

"The secret’s out... I’m joining the cast of The Hills. When MTV approached me with the chance to be a part of the reality show that was inspired by The OC, it felt like the perfect opportunity for an irresistibly inviting new chapter," she captioned the brief video.

Mischa's "b*tch" comment is a pretty clear nod to an unforgettable moment from the pilot of The O.C. — the iconic Fox teen drama she headlined for three seasons — where Newport Beach newbie Ryan Atwood (Ben Mackenzie) gets punched by Luke Ward (Chris Carmack). Ah, it's all coming full circle...

Mischa's right — the success of The O.C. spawned MTV's doscuseries juggernaut Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County, which ran from 2004-2006. The Hills was the spinoff to the series and followed Lauren Conrad's move to Los Angeles to pursue a career in fashion. Conrad (aka "the girl who didn't go to Paris") will not be appearing on The Hills: New Beginnings, but her absence only leaves more room for stars like Mischa to carve out their reality television identities. Will she get along with Speidi? Is Whitney Port her new bestie? The rest is still unwritten.

Mischa Barton has been acting since childhood. She's done everything from off-Broadway to All My Children to movies like The Sixth Sense and Notting Hill. After her 2006 departure from The O.C., Barton landed a slew of movie and television gigs, including the short-lived CW drama The Beautiful Life in 2009. She also competed on Season 22 of Dancing With the Stars.

“It was like The Hunger Games. It was all a popularity contest. It was awful. I was so glad to get kicked off," Mischa has said of the experience.

Perhaps her upcoming TV position will prove to be a more positive one.

"I’ve been writing and developing a lot. More on the producing side of things, and I could act in them as well, but it’s not necessarily my focus. I just think a lot of the production people I’ve met, they’re very interested in developing with actors these days. I’ve been more interested in finding material and building it up," Barton said in 2016, when asked by Vanity Fair about her career goals.

Here's to Mischa's next chapter! The Hills: New Beginnings is set to premiere on MTV in 2019.