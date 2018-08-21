Making her way down the carpet in an all-black ensemble, Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown's 2018 VMAs look is simple, sleek, and totally her this year. The young actress wore a straight-legged jumpsuit with thick straps and mesh ruffles at the top. Her midriff was partly bare, with the outfit spotlighting an asymmetrical cut-out in the middle. For shoes, Brown chose a pair of black and clear chunky heels that look quite comfy. (Who can blame her?) As for the rest of her look, the 14-year-old kept things neutral with a natural beat, and wore her out in a straight, side-parted style which was curled at the ends. Overall, she looked oh-so chic and seriously slayed it..

At this year's VMAs, Brown is presenting an award, alongside a slew of other A-listers, including Lenny Kravitz, Teyana Taylor, Shay Mitchell, Blake Lively, and many more, who will also be handing off trophies.

And while Brown may not be nominated for any awards this year at the VMAs, she did recently take home a Teen Choice Award for Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress at the Aug. 12 ceremony. And though her team confirmed to Hollywood Life that the star wouldn't be there to accept her award in the flesh, she did release a touching message via her Instagram page.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Brow's message read, "wow. i was working today so i didn’t have time to post but thank you for my teen choice award and also thank you to every single fan out there. you are all amazing. just remember your dream is there and you just have to keep believing and trusting the process. i started with hundreds of rejections for jobs until i got that 1 that changed my life forever. thanks guys... lovin u 4L xxx"

Even though we didn't get to admire her Teen Choice Awards outfit, at last year's VMAs, the Netflix actress arrived in a beautifully embellished, layered, black mesh dress from Rodarte, accompanied by a pair of shiny, patent black leather Stuart Weitzman boots. In typical style, the actress wore her hair in a simple slicked back bun with a side part.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

But despite all of Brown's success at such a young age, don't get it twisted — she's still very much just an ordinary girl in her mind. "I don’t think I’ve changed," she told W magazine when the graced the fashion magazine's cover back in July 2018. "I’m not thinking, Oh, I know everything now. I still get nervous. I still get anxious." And yes, she still does get star struck, despite now being a popular celebrity herself. "At the BAFTA tea, when I met ­Justin ­Timberlake, I swear I could have fainted," she confessed. Who would have guessed?

Still, it's clear that from her simple, yet statement-making VMAs look from this year's show, Brown is sure to truly come into her own. And I believe she's poised to become an icon in Hollywood and fashion in no time — both on and off the red carpet.