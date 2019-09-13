Before I begin, let's start with the obvious: Millie Bobby Brown is an international treasure, and she must be protected at all costs. Anyway, with that in mind, I'm ready to talk about the fact that Millie Bobby Brown responded to backlash over her nighttime skincare routine video, proving that, at age 15, she is already more mature than I'll ever hope to be. If you didn't know, the teen recently debuted Florence by Mills, her skincare brand, and to promote the products, she filmed a before-bed, take-the-day-off skincare routine — but when fans pointed out that it didn't look legit, Brown leveled with them and offered an apology.

At age 15, my beauty routine consisted of a trio of pastel eyeshadows smeared across my lids, topped off by a bumpy wave of liquid eyeliner, and a little concealer (that definitely didn't match my skin tone) on my pimples. I'd maybe wash it off with whatever cleanser my mom bought at the grocery store, and if not, a makeup wipe would do the trick. Moisturizer? Psh, yeah right. I was young and foolish, and my skin paid the price for my laziness years later. So when I heard Millie Bobby Brown was dropping an easy, reasonable line of skincare for teens like herself, I was thrilled. If anyone can inspire too-cool-to-care teens to wash their faces, Brown is that one! And while Florence by Mills is a total hit, one video in particular that was recently posted to the brand's YouTube channel has received quite a bit of backlash.

In "Nighttime skincare routine with Mills," Brown takes fans through her end-of-day routine, but some eagle-eyed fans pointed out that it appears she isn't actually applying her products, and her eye makeup stays intact throughout:

"You immediately feel better," Brown raved as she seemed to rub in her face wash. Fans began pointing out that it looked as if there was no product on her hands:

I mean, yikes, but guys, she's just 15! Just because she didn't full-on wash her face in this video, doesn't mean her products aren't fab, or that she's inauthentic. Still, a lot of annoyed fans took to Twitter about the matter.

Twitter users are really out here pretending they never did anything wrong in their teens. Sheesh:

After considering the backlash, Brown took to her Instagram to comment on the video, admitting that she heard and understood what fans were saying. However, she was quick to clarify that while her actually doing the routine wasn't portrayed in the video, the steps shown are those of her actual nighttime routine, so she wasn't exactly lying to her fans.

“I’m still learning the best way to share my routines as I get to know this space better — I’m not an expert," Brown wrote:

“I understand, I appreciate all of your feedback on this journey, please keep sharing your thoughts and I will too,” Brown wrote on Instagram. Honestly, major props to her for owning this tiny mistake! We all make 'em! Brown is not out here pretending to be the greatest skincare genius of our time, people — she's just trying to inspire other teens to take care of their skin, and for that, I applaud her. Haters, keep it moving, because Florence by Mills is here to stay.