Miller Lite's 2019 Ugly Holiday Sweater Collection Includes An Option For Your Dog

With holiday movie marathons already taking over your TV, it's time to start thinking about busting out those ugly holiday sweaters. You can achieve the iconic winter look with Miller Lite's ugly holiday sweater collection. Featuring an adorable matching option for your dog, the brand's holiday lineup has festive gifts for the whole family.

To get started on your holiday shopping spree, check out the Miller Lite Holiday Collection on the Miller Lite website. You'll need to be 21 years or over to access the site and browse all the warm and snuggly accessories. All of the brand new merch features the recognizable white Miller Lite can on a dark blue background, and you'll love the classic winter designs like snowflakes, reindeer, and snow-covered evergreen trees.

You can choose from eight ugly sweater designs: a classic sweater, a beanie, a scarf, a dog scarf, a pair of slippers, a sweater vest, a pair of socks, and a beer cozy. Available as of Tuesday, Nov. 5, the limited-edition merch will likely sell out fast, but don't stress too much. The brand says it will make sure there is plenty of holiday gear to go around, and with prices ranging from $3 to $50, you can snap up your fave item without busting your holiday budget.

Take a look at what you can expect from the holiday collection.

Miller Lite Holiday Sweater

Miller Lite Holiday Sweater Vest

Miller Lite Holiday Dog Scarf

Miller Lite Holiday Beanie

Miller Lite Holiday Beverage Wrap

Miller Lite Holiday Scarf

Miller Lite Holiday Socks

Miller Lite Holiday Slippers

This isn't isn't he beer brand's first foray into fashion, though. You might remember the 2018 Miller Lite Holiday Sweater. Its ugly sweater design made complete with and image of a can of Miller Lite encased in a snow globe. It was a pretty solid option for any holiday parties, but if you weren't able to snag one then, you can get your holiday on with the new collection.

TBH, even if you don't have a pooch to buy a matching scarf for, there are plenty of options to keep you cozy in "ugly sweater" style this season.