Millennial Pink Christmas Trees Are Here To Make All Your Instas Pretty In Pink

It's the most magical time of the year to start decorating your place for the holidays. Instead of going with traditional decor, be your very own interior designer and try something different this year. That means, instead of a standard green tree, consider going for something that's a little more you. In fact, millennial pink Christmas trees are here to look glam for the 'Gram.

You know the first thing you're going to do after decorating your place is show it off to all of your friends on social media, so make sure it's totally Insta-worthy. Millennial pink is all the rage this year, and you still have those "gotta have it" feels whenever you see that cute color in stores. So, why not think pink, and add any of these seven trees to your online shopping cart right now?

Not only will you stand out amongst all of your friends' green trees, but the lighter shade will make you feel merry and bright all season long. You might even have plans of taking some Christmas card selfies in front of your tree. Get yourself a millennial pink Santa hat or cute AF pink Christmas sweater, and have yourself a pretty in pink kind of Christmas.

1 This Pink Tree Is Insta-Worthy — Fir Real Artificial Christmas Full Fir Tree - Pink $74.99 Walmart This pink tree from Walmart will look fab in any corner of your apartment. It comes with tons of branches for you to hang your ornaments on. You can either decorate with the nostalgia-filled classics, or opt for an Insta-worthy look of all golden and white ornaments. Whatever theme you decide on, it will look stunning.

2 This Metallic Tree Will Shine Bright Throughout The Season Belham Living Metallic Pre-Lit Christmas Tree $99.98 Hayneedle My favorite part of the Christmas tree is when it lights up at night, and this one from Hayneedle will shine even brighter with its metallic finish. It also comes with 500 clear lights already on, so it's hassle-free (aka, my favorite kind of tree). In the words of Rihanna, your tree will surely, "shine bright like a diamond."

3 This Pre-Lit Beauty Will Make Your Christmas Sparkle Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree Pink Tuscany Tinsel Tree $259.99 Target Target is my go-to store for holiday shopping. Not only is this tree the perfect millennial pink color, but it comes pre-lit. So, instead of having to hang your own lights this year, you can jump right into the Christmas spirit by putting on a holiday playlist and decorating.

4 It's Clear You'll Be Pining For This Pink Tree Artificial Holiday Christmas Tree Premium Pine with Stand $34.99 Amazon As much as I love the aroma of fresh pine in my house during Christmas, I can't stand cleaning all the pine needles that fall from a real tree. That's why I love getting a faux tree like this one from Amazon. There's no mess to clean up, and when it's fake, it comes in great colors like this millennial pink hue. If you still want that fresh pine smell, though, you can just spritz your tree with pine-scented spray, and you've got the best of both worlds.

5 This Pink Tree Will Look Treemendous Just About Anywhere In Your Home Treetopia Pretty in Pink Artificial Christmas Tree, Pink Lights $119.99 Amazon Not only is this tree pink, but it comes with pink lights already on it. You'll be having a pink on pink on pink kind of Christmas. Something so coordinated like that will look fab in just about any room you decide to showcase it in.

6 This Ceramic Tree Is Too Adorable For Words Pre-Lit Ceramic Tabletop Christmas Tree with Lights $41.99 Amazon The one Christmas decor tradition I get excited about every year is putting in the lights on my mom's handmade ceramic tree. It's always fun bringing it out every December, putting the lights in, and having it on display in our living room. You can start your very own ceramic tree tradition, but this time in pink with this tabletop tree from Amazon. This is also perfect if you're decorating your dorm for the holiday, but don't have the space for a giant tree.