Miley Cyrus can have her pick of the litter. And yet, her latest romantic quest is not a fellow singer or member of the Hollywood elite, but a fan. Cyrus made a bold move on the interweb on Dec. 4, when she asked a random fan out via a video comment on TikTok. The internet is a wild place, and anything can happen, but Miley Cyrus' TikTok comment asking a fan out is a Smilers' dream come true.

Cyrus has grown herself a following of more than 7 million fans since joining the app in October 2019, and she's been out here replying to fans left and right. When one TikTok user @elblakee posted a video of herself dancing to Miley's track "Plastic Hearts," she included a a caption directly aimed at the singer. "If miley comments ill get whatever tattoo she says," the fan wrote.

Well, that's exactly what happened. Not only did Cyrus comment, but got a little flirty while doing so. Miley replied, "How about the time and place of our first date?"

TBD on whether or not this date actually happens, but it sounds like the fan is so, so, down. "I'm down to take you out anytime." So, yeah, watch this space?" she said.

You can see the exchange between Cyrus and the fan below.

Fans were astounded by the bold comment. "Did... did Miley just ask her out?" one fan questioned. "GIRL IMMA NEED UPDATES ON THIS DATE," another said in the comments.

Cyrus is on a roll when it comes to her attention-grabbing retorts on TikTok. Her flirty message was just one of many comments she's left her fans recently.

A few days prior, she responded to a video of a couple dancing to her song "Plastic Hearts." In the clip, the TikTok user said, "If Miley Cyrus comments [we] will get married." Well, Cyrus did just that, but trolled her own wedding in the process. "Hope it goes better for you two than it did for me. Congrats," she wrote, referencing her failed marriage to Liam Hemsworth.

Between her hilarious responses to fans, and her flawless videos, Cyrus just might be the new queen of TikTok.