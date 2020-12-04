It's been nearly one year since Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth finalized their divorce in January 2020, but that doesn't mean the singer has completely rid her memories of her past. Cyrus and Hemsworth started dating in 2009 and officially wed in a quiet Nashville ceremony in December 2018, but unfortunately things didn't work out for the pair. Now, it's Miley Cyrus' TikTok comment about her marriage to Liam Hemsworth that has everyone talking.

Cyrus hasn't shied away from speaking out about her relationship with Hemsworth in the past. In fact, during an interview with Howard Stern on Dec. 2, the Hannah Montana album dished on how losing their house in Malibu's Woolsey Fire expedited their wedding, and while maybe that wasn't the right thing to do, she'll always care for Hemsworth.

"We were together since 16," Cyrus said. "Our house burned down. We had been like, engaged — I don't know if we really ever thought we were actually going to get married, but when we lost our house in Malibu — which if you listen to my voice pre-and post-fire, they’re very different, so that trauma really affected my voice ... I just clung to what I had left of that house, which was me and him. And I really do and did love him very, very, very much and still do, always will."

However, hours later she had a biting comeback about marriage when a couple asked her to comment on their TikTok video. "If Miley Cyrus comments we will get married," TikTok user @De4Dangel wrote alongside a video which caught Cyrus' attention.

"Hope it goes better for you two than it did for me," Cyrus commented with the diamond ring, skull, and black heart emoji.

Cyrus is definitely comfortable enough in her own skin to poke fun at her past, and that's the kind of confidence her fans love about her.