Miley Cyrus' hit song "The Climb" inspired people all over the world in 2009, and now, more than a decade later, the tune is coming full circle in fans' lives. After the global coronavirus pandemic left 2020 graduates unable to participate in their commencement ceremonies, celebrities stepped into action to provide entertainment and motivate the next generation with virtual performances and powerful speeches. Miley Cyrus' "The Climb" performance for Facebook's 2020 graduation will make you feel like you can move mountains.

On May 15, students from all over the world tuned in to Facebook Watch's #Graduation2020 broadcast in hopes it would fill the void of missing out on the real deal. For the past few months, Cyrus has been the queen of self-quarantine content, so it was no surprise she joined the list of celebs including Lil Nas X, Jennifer Garner, and Awkwafina who also lent their talents to Facebook Watch's ceremony.

Cyrus has had dozens of hit songs over the years, but it was clear from the lyrics in "The Climb" why it would be the tune chosen for the occasion. On the track, Cyrus sings: "There's always gonna be another mountain / I'm always gonna wanna make it move / Always gonna be an uphill battle / Sometimes I'm gonna have to lose / Ain't about how fast I get there / Ain't about what's waiting on the other side / It's the climb."

When Cyrus appeared to greet the grads of 2020, she was standing behind a full-blown podium in a room decked out with sparkly, golden decorations for the occasion. "Hello to all the graduates out there. I’m truly honored to celebrate each and every one of you high school and college seniors and all that you’ve accomplished," Cyrus began. "As I was thinking about you, the class of 2020 and how you inspire me, I knew I wanted to share this song with you. It feels full of a new meaning. Keep the faith, keep on moving, keep climbing, here’s ‘The Climb.'"

Watch Cyrus' moving performance below.

Obviously, watching Cyrus sing such a classic inspirational song in honor of 2020's graduates made fans on Twitter more than emotional.

Congratulations, Class of 2020!

