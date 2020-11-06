Miley Cyrus isn't letting quarantine keep her from collabing with musical geniuses. Ahead of the release of her upcoming album Plastic Hearts — which is set to be released on Nov. 27 — Cyrus dropped an epic mashup with rock icon Stevie Nicks and it's so good. Miley Cyrus and Stevie Nicks' song "Edge Of Midnight" is the next viral TikTok tune.

On Friday, Nov. 6, Cyrus debuted her collab with Nicks on Instagram with a heartfelt caption that read: "@StevieNicks has always been my idol & an inspiration. It’s an honor to now call her my friend and collaborator. Edge Of Midnight (Midnight Sky Remix) out everywhere!"

The song is a remix of Cyrus' "Midnight Sky" which she initially released on Aug. 14, and Nicks' 1981 smash hit "Edge of Seventeen." Nicks has not only had a super successful music career that has spanned over decades, but her popularity spiked again in 2020 after her and Fleetwood Mac's song "Dreams" took over TikTok and became one of the most viral videos of the year.

From her Instagram announcement about "Edge of Midnight," Nicks seemed just as excited to collab with Cyrus as she was. "Duet with Miley...Magical!" Nicks wrote. "Loved singing with her!"

Now check out the catchy new lyrics.

Verse 1: Miley Cyrus

Yeah, it's been a long night and the mirror's telling me to go home

But it's been a long time since I felt this good on my own (Uh)

Lotta years went by with my hands tied up in your ropes

Forever and ever, no more (No more)

Pre-Chorus: Miley Cyrus

The midnight sky is the road I'm takin'

Head high up in the clouds (Oh, oh)

Chorus: Miley Cyrus & Stevie Nicks

I was born to run, I don't belong to anyone, oh no

I don't need to be loved by you (By you)

Fire in my lungs, can't bite the devil on my tongue, oh no

I don't need to be loved by you

Just like the white ring dove

Sings a song, sounds like she's singing

Ooh, baby, ooh, said, oohJust like the white ring dovе

Sings a song, sounds like she's singing

Ooh, baby, ooh, said, ooh

Loved by you

Verse 2: Stevie Nicks & Miley Cyrus

And thе days go by like a strand in the wind

In the web that is my own, I begin again

I sing to my friend, eh (Everything stopped)

Nothing else mattered (No more)

Pre-Chorus: Miley Cyrus

The midnight sky is the road I'm takin'

Head high up in the clouds (Oh, oh)

Chorus: Miley Cyrus & Stevie Nicks

I was born to run, I don't belong to anyone, oh no

I don't need to be loved by you (By you)

Fire in my lungs, can't bite the devil on my tongue, oh no

I don't need to be loved by you

See my lips on her mouth, everybody's talkin' now, baby

Ooh, baby, ooh, said, ooh

Just like the white ring dove (Just like the white ring dove)

Sings a song, sounds like she's singing

Ooh, baby, ooh, said, ooh

Bridge: Miley Cyrus & Stevie Nicks

Falling on, on the edge of Seventeen

I don't hide blurry eyes like you

Like you

Chorus: Miley Cyrus & Stevie Nicks

I was born to run, I don't belong to anyone, oh no

I don't need to be loved by you (By you)

Fire in my lungs, can't bite the devil on my tongue, you know

I don't need to be loved by you

Just like the white winged dove (Just like the white winged dove)

Sings a song, sounds like she's singing

Ooh, baby, ooh, said, ooh

Just like the white winged dove (Just like the white winged dove)

Sings a song, sounds like she's singing

Ooh, baby, ooh, said, ooh

Loved by you, yeah