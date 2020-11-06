Miley Cyrus & Stevie Nicks' "Edge Of Midnight" Lyrics Are Going To Take Over TikTok
Miley Cyrus isn't letting quarantine keep her from collabing with musical geniuses. Ahead of the release of her upcoming album Plastic Hearts — which is set to be released on Nov. 27 — Cyrus dropped an epic mashup with rock icon Stevie Nicks and it's so good. Miley Cyrus and Stevie Nicks' song "Edge Of Midnight" is the next viral TikTok tune.
On Friday, Nov. 6, Cyrus debuted her collab with Nicks on Instagram with a heartfelt caption that read: "@StevieNicks has always been my idol & an inspiration. It’s an honor to now call her my friend and collaborator. Edge Of Midnight (Midnight Sky Remix) out everywhere!"
The song is a remix of Cyrus' "Midnight Sky" which she initially released on Aug. 14, and Nicks' 1981 smash hit "Edge of Seventeen." Nicks has not only had a super successful music career that has spanned over decades, but her popularity spiked again in 2020 after her and Fleetwood Mac's song "Dreams" took over TikTok and became one of the most viral videos of the year.
From her Instagram announcement about "Edge of Midnight," Nicks seemed just as excited to collab with Cyrus as she was. "Duet with Miley...Magical!" Nicks wrote. "Loved singing with her!"
Check out the bop below
Now check out the catchy new lyrics.
Verse 1: Miley Cyrus
Yeah, it's been a long night and the mirror's telling me to go home
But it's been a long time since I felt this good on my own (Uh)
Lotta years went by with my hands tied up in your ropes
Forever and ever, no more (No more)
Pre-Chorus: Miley Cyrus
The midnight sky is the road I'm takin'
Head high up in the clouds (Oh, oh)
Chorus: Miley Cyrus & Stevie Nicks
I was born to run, I don't belong to anyone, oh no
I don't need to be loved by you (By you)
Fire in my lungs, can't bite the devil on my tongue, oh no
I don't need to be loved by you
Just like the white ring dove
Sings a song, sounds like she's singing
Ooh, baby, ooh, said, oohJust like the white ring dovе
Sings a song, sounds like she's singing
Ooh, baby, ooh, said, ooh
Loved by you
Verse 2: Stevie Nicks & Miley Cyrus
And thе days go by like a strand in the wind
In the web that is my own, I begin again
I sing to my friend, eh (Everything stopped)
Nothing else mattered (No more)
Pre-Chorus: Miley Cyrus
The midnight sky is the road I'm takin'
Head high up in the clouds (Oh, oh)
Chorus: Miley Cyrus & Stevie Nicks
I was born to run, I don't belong to anyone, oh no
I don't need to be loved by you (By you)
Fire in my lungs, can't bite the devil on my tongue, oh no
I don't need to be loved by you
See my lips on her mouth, everybody's talkin' now, baby
Ooh, baby, ooh, said, ooh
Just like the white ring dove (Just like the white ring dove)
Sings a song, sounds like she's singing
Ooh, baby, ooh, said, ooh
Bridge: Miley Cyrus & Stevie Nicks
Falling on, on the edge of Seventeen
I don't hide blurry eyes like you
Like you
Chorus: Miley Cyrus & Stevie Nicks
I was born to run, I don't belong to anyone, oh no
I don't need to be loved by you (By you)
Fire in my lungs, can't bite the devil on my tongue, you know
I don't need to be loved by you
Just like the white winged dove (Just like the white winged dove)
Sings a song, sounds like she's singing
Ooh, baby, ooh, said, ooh
Just like the white winged dove (Just like the white winged dove)
Sings a song, sounds like she's singing
Ooh, baby, ooh, said, ooh
Loved by you, yeah