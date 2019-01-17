Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have been making quite a lot of headlines lately! Between their impromptu marriage in December 2018 and their endless gushing on social media, they’re basically the definition of #relationshipgoals. That's probably why the rumor mill started spinning recently with rumors that Cyrus was pregnant with their first child together. And never one to hold her tongue (or her Twitter fingers), Miley Cyrus' response to pregnancy rumors puts all the speculation to rest.

But first, here's what all the fuss was about: According to a Jan. 16 report by the Daily Mail, OK! Australia first reported that Cyrus and Hemsworth were supposedly expecting a child together, going as far as claiming they were expecting a girl.

“Miley's over the moon because she's carrying Liam's baby... It's a girl, which is what [they] hoped for,” the source reportedly said.

That source also claimed that Cyrus and Hemsworth had already made all the calls to their family to let them know the exciting news.

“He called his brothers and parents. [Miley] got him to Skype call her family, too. Her mum was crying,” the source explained.

According to the report, Cyrus and Hemsworth had even made a decision about where they were going to raise their child: in Byron Bay, Australia where Hemsworth’s family lives.

“Byron Bay feels like a second home to her... Miley wants to buy a house next to Chris and Elsa's, so they can all spend more time together and the cousins can grow up together,” the insider said.

But it looks like their so-called source was spewing a whole bunch of nonsense because Cyrus just took to Twitter to shut down all the baby speculation with the help of a pretty timely meme, writing:

I’m not “Egg-xpecting” but it’s “Egg-celent” to hear everyone is so “ Happy For Us” .... we’re happy for us too! “Egg-cited” for this next chapter in our lives.... Now , can everyone leave me alone and go back to staring at an egg

Accompanying her egg-celent tweet was a photo of Cyrus walking on the street with a photo of an egg with her smiling mouth and her tongue sticking out superimposed onto it — a clear reference to the Instagram-record-breaking egg that's going totally viral right now. Well played, Miley. Well played.

So, hate to break it to you, but it looks like there won't be any mini Mileys or little Liams coming our way any time soon.

Still, there's a lot to be happy about. Cyrus and Hemsworth tied the knot on Dec. 23, 2018, in a private ceremony at their home in Tennessee. After days of media speculation about the nuptials, Cyrus confirmed the marriage by posting photos from the wedding on her Instagram. You can check a few of them out down below:

The couple then headed out to Montana to enjoy a few days of skiing. According to a Dec. 30 report from E! News, the Montana trip was meant to be something of a honeymoon for Cyrus and Hemsworth. But they weren’t alone. Hemsworth’s family was there, too, including his brothers Luke and Chris, as well as Chris’ wife Elsa Pataky. So, it was a family affair!

It sure seems like they had tons of fun. Even Cyrus enjoyed the snow. Take a look:

All in all, it seems like Cyrus and Hemsworth are in a really great place right now! First, they get married and now they’re enjoying marital bliss. What a special time for them. I’m sure they couldn’t be happier with how 2019 is going for them so far. Congrats Miley and Liam!