It's been almost two months since Miley Cyrus made all my teenage dreams come true by saying "I do" to Liam Hemsworth. And now, in a new interview with Vanity Fair, Miley Cyrus’ quotes about being queer in a hetero relationship give us new insight into the dynamics of what she refers to the publication as their "New Age" marriage.

“The reason that people get married sometimes can be old-fashioned, but I think the reason we got married isn’t old-fashioned — I actually think it’s kind of New Age," she told Vanity Fair. "We’re redefining, to be f**king frank, what it looks like for someone that’s a queer person like myself to be in a hetero relationship."

"A big part of my pride and my identity is being a queer person. What I preach is: People fall in love with people, not gender, not looks, not whatever," she continued. "What I’m in love with exists on almost a spiritual level. It has nothing to do with sexuality. Relationships and partnerships in a new generation — I don’t think they have so much to do with sexuality or gender. Sex is actually a small part, and gender is a very small, almost irrelevant part of relationships."

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In a statement Cyrus wrote before her interview (published alongside the Vanity Fair story) to help give context to what she, herself, describes as her "very complex" life, she wrote:

Being someone who takes such pride in individuality and freedom, and being a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community, I’ve been inspired by redefining again what a relationship in this generation looks like. Sexuality and gender identity are completely separate from partnership. I wore a dress on my wedding day because I felt like it, I straightened my hair because I felt like it, but that doesn’t make me become some instantly “polite hetero lady.” (PS: Straight women are badass, too.)

One thing is extremely clear throughout the interview: Cyrus loves Hemsworth as a person. It wouldn't matter if he were a man or a woman because, at the end of the day, it's the way he makes her feel that makes her love him.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

"My relationship is very special to me, it is my home," she continued in her statement. "I feel less misplaced when we are in the same room, no matter where that is, but just because something changes in my relationship doesn’t mean something has to drastically change in my individuality. What Liam and I went through together changed us. I’m not sure without losing Malibu, we would’ve been ready to take this step or ever even gotten married, who can say? But the timing felt right and I go with my heart. No one is promised the next day, or the next, so I try to be 'in the now' as much as possible."

Losing their Malibu home was, in fact, an extremely pivotal point in Cyrus' relationship with Hemsworth. "When you experience what we experienced together with someone, it is like glue," she told Vanity Fair. "You’re the only two people in the world who can understand."

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

"To lose 'everything' at that time — materially, because no lives of people I know and love were lost — Liam and I have also found a new bond underneath all that rubble," she wrote in her pre-interview statement. "Going through a natural disaster, the grief you experience is really unlike any other loss. No more, just different."

That being said, being married to Hemsworth hasn't changed the dynamics of their decade-long relationship at all. When asked if she feels different being married, she responded by saying she feels "zero percent different." Dawww.

Here's to these newlyweds successfully changing the way we look at marriage!