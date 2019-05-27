Miley Cyrus introduced fans to her new musical era over the weekend, and one song in particular definitely came as a surprise. During a performance at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend festival on Saturday night, Cyrus premiered three new songs from her upcoming album "She Is Coming," including a guitar-laden rap track that name checks Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Elon Musk, and Beyoncé. Miley Cyrus' new song "Cattitude" is a rap diss track that totally took fans by surprise during her live performance.

Fans have been waiting for new music from Miley Cyrus since she released her country-inspired collaboration with Mark Ronson "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" at the end of 2018. The track was Cyrus' first new release since her 2017 album Younger Now, but the single is set to appear only on Mark Ronson's upcoming album Late Night Feelings and is reportedly not a part of Cyrus' new solo project. That means that the three new songs that Cyrus debuted live over the weekend are fans' first glimpse into the She Is Coming album.

The three new songs, entitled "Mother's Daughter," "Cattitude," and "D.R.E.A.M.," reveal that Miley Cyrus is going in a more rock-focused direction for She Is Coming, as fuzzy guitars, driving percussion, and anthemic vocals characterize each track. Of the three, "Cattitude" definitely stands out as the most surprising, as Cyrus raps a girl-power chorus in between frenetic verses. The standout line comes when Cyrus breezes, "I love you Nicki, but I listen to Cardi." Check out the full "Cattitude" performance below:

The line has many fans thinking that Miley Cyrus is resurfacing her public feud with Nicki Minaj, which famously came to a head at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards. More recently, Minaj found herself in a public fight with fellow rapper Cardi B, which seems to be the basis for this new Miley Cyrus lyric.

Although the line sounds like it might dredge up old drama, Miley Cyrus began joking about the lyric on her Instagram after her "Cattitude" performance, seemingly making light of the perceived dig. Cyrus captioned one post with "I love you Selena but I listen to Demi," tagging both of her Disney Channel alum buddies, and on another post she wrote, "I love you me but I listen to Ari." She wrapped up the fun by captioning a post "miley what's good?," a direct reference to the now-infamous phrase Nicki Minaj used at the height of their feud.

Thankfully, fans will not have to wait long to hear a full, studio version of "Cattitude." Miley Cyrus recently confirmed that her new album She Is Coming will be released on Friday, May 31. And to excite fans even more about the new diss track, the studio version of "Cattitude" is actually rumored to feature RuPaul.

So far, neither Nicki Minaj or Cardi B have commented on Miley Cyrus' new track, so we will just have to wait to see if "Cattitude" creates another blowout or not.