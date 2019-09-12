Celebrity relationships and friendships are a rare breed. These famous faces have their lives played out in front of the masses, whether it’s the good, the bad, or the straight-up shady. In Elite Daily’s new series, It’s Complicated, we’re highlighting the biggest celebrity “feuds” that took over Hollywood and dominated our Sunday brunches for weeks on end. We’ll take a deep dive into the lives and social media feeds of our favorite stars and dissect what happened in front of the camera, what went down behind the scenes, and everything you might have missed in between.

It's time for them to slide away. Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are separating, breaking the hearts of fans who fell in love with their decade-long whirlwind relationship. They announced their split in August 2019, not even a year into their marriage. So, since I'm a celebrity-obsessed masochist, let's look through Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's quotes about their relationship just to really make sure this sting is felt. Life's a climb, but the view is... awful. It's freakin' awful. RIP, MiLiam

It's been a long road between Cyrus and Hemsworth. Their romance began in 2009 when they met on the set of their movie The Last Song, and their relationship has been up and down ever since.

While they mostly kept their relationship private over the years, there were still a bunch of moments when they did talk about it publicly.

November 2009: Mum's (kind of) the word.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While on the press tour for The Last Song, Cyrus was asked about her relationship status with Hemsworth. She said they were best friends, but didn't rule out the possibility they were dating.

"I'm finding ways to make my personal and private life more of my life — which is one of the reasons why I deleted my Twitter," she told MTV. "We've decided that any type of relationship that we have, we will always just keep it very DL. First and foremost, we are best friends, so that's what I tell people all the time."

Cyrus did say he was a pillar of support for her, though.

"All you want is for one person to say, 'You did a really good job today.' Or 'You look really beautiful,' or 'I was really moved by that,'" she said. "You just want one person to make you feel good about something you're doing. Liam has been a big part of that."

2010: Cyrus confirms they're in a relationship.

TheEllenShow on YouTube

Cyrus told Parade in April 2010 that she and Hemsworth were a couple.

“The last thing I was expecting to do was to fall in love," she told the outlet of her time filming The Last Song. "I went there thinking the summer was about me and getting focused on my career. But I guess God was like, ‘Girl, here is this amazing guy.”

“[Liam has] become my best friend in the whole wide world. I love him," she continued. "He really respects me for who I am because coming from Australia, he really didn’t know me as the celebrity I am here. I got to tell him about myself on my own terms and my own way. He had no preconceived notion of who I was supposed to be."

Later that year, Cyrus told Ellen DeGeneres in an October appearance on her show that Hemsworth impressed her with his chivalry.

"I met him, and he opened the door for me and I was like, 'I've been in L.A. three years, and I don't think any guy has actually opened the door for me'," she said. "It wasn't like he wanted the job, it's just because that's who he is. And I was like, 'Wow, that's super impressive.'"

2012: Cyrus was "so happy" to be engaged to the Hunger Games star.

In February, Hemsworth opened up to Details about how he fell in love with Cyrus while filming The Last Song.

"She makes me really happy," Hemsworth said, according to Us Weekly. "When you start, you want to be professional, but when you're filming those scenes with someone [in The Last Song] and pretending to love them, you're not human if you don't feel something."

Those gushy words had fans understandably rooting for the pair to get engaged. And sure enough, on June 6, Cyrus revealed to People she and Hemsworth were engaged after being together for about three years.

"I’m so happy to be engaged and look forward to a life of happiness with Liam," she said in a surprisingly brief comment. I feel like this was the time to gush! But in fairness, 2012 wasn't really a time of celebrities gushing about their relationship news on social media like they so often do now.

While at the Australians in Film Awards and Benefit Dinner in L.A. on June 27, 2012, Hemsworth opened up about his then-future wife, according to Us Weekly.

"I was fortunate enough to get called back in to read [for The Last Song] with my now-fiancée, who I recently got engaged to. And we read together and fell in love and now we're married," he said. "Well, not married yet, but we will be! We're very, very excited. Very happy."

2013: The first cut is the deepest.

Michael Buckner/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In March, Cyrus told Cosmopolitan that her fiancé made her feel secure. "Number one is my relationship with Liam," she said. "That's what I feel the most confident in."

Later that year, however, the couple broke off their engagement and went their separate ways. Cyrus told Cosmo in October that she was too focused on feeling the joy of making new music to focus on the negative things in her life.

Cyrus later told Barbara Walters in Barbara Walters Presents: The 10 Most Fascinating People of 2013 that, despite their painful breakup, she wouldn't take back being engaged to Hemsworth if she could.

“I was so scared of ever being alone, and I think, conquering that fear, this year, was actually bigger than any other transition that I had, this entire year,” she said during the special that aired Dec. 18. “I don’t think I realized what 19 truly is, and I got engaged at 19, and I definitely wouldn’t change being engaged.”

2015: Hemsworth says their relationship was as real as it gets.

Gracing the cover of Men's Fitness in November, Hemsworth was asked about his failed engagement with Cyrus.

"I mean, look — we were together five years," he said. "So I don’t think those feelings will ever change. And that’s good because that proves to me that it was real. It wasn’t just a fling. It really was an important part of my life and always will be."

Later in 2015, Cyrus helped Hemsworth adopt a (huge) dog named Dora, at which point rumors of their reconciliation started flying.

2016: MiLiam is back on.

After months of speculation about a reconciliation, Cyrus pretty much confirmed the buzz in January 2016 when she posted photos of herself wearing her old engagement ring again.

By the tail end of 2016, the two were posting about each other on Instagram again, with Hemsworth posting the above photo of Cyrus on her birthday (Nov. 23) writing, "Happiest birthday to my favorite little angel!"

2017: It's a brand new start with "Malibu."

MileyCyrusVEVO on YouTube

Cyrus made her feelings about her and Hemsworth's reunion clear in May through her first single off Younger Now, "Malibu." The song is about their life together in the California city, with Cyrus calling it a "brand new start" and "a dream come true" in the song's lyrics.

Later, during her Younger Now press tour in September, Cyrus said in an interview with SiriusXM Radio (via Elle) that their previous breakup was the right thing for them to do at the time.

"I didn't know if that was the end of it or know if we'd be back together again, but knew that wherever I was going, I was on the right path," she said. “But at the time, we were going in different directions and it’s just what needed to happen. We were both super young and it was a good decision at the time — we both needed that.”

Cyrus went on to tell The Sun on Sunday that her reunion with Hemsworth was hella unexpected, according to the Daily Mail.

"Three years ago, if you’d asked me if I’d be here, this happy with this man, I’d have been stunned," she said. "I’m just riding this out. In some relationships, you lose yourself by being with someone else. Actually, it made me find myself more. I have no idea what the next three years will bring, but if it’s possible to get even happier, I’ll take it."

2018: The love is strong with these two.

MiLiam couldn't get enough of each other in 2018. They posted about each other on the 'Gram all the time, gushing over each other in just about every post. Clearly, getting back together made them both very happy.

Even when their house burned down in November during the California wildfires, their bond grew stronger. Cyrus' birthday came not long after those fires, and to commemorate the day, Hemsworth wished his fiancée a very happy birthday on Instagram.

"Happy birthday to my sweet girl. You’re more precious than ever. So thankful to have you in my life," he penned in his caption.

In December, Cyrus called Hemsworth her "survival partner," telling Howard Stern that Hemsworth "got a lot of action" for rescuing all of their animals during the wildfires.

"I call him my survival partner now," Cyrus said. "He thinks it's not romantic, but I learned that it is. It is why you pair up with someone is for survival. And he was so incredible, he got all the animals out in his truck. He put two pigs in crates, which I tell you is so hard."

It wasn't long until they finally got married around Christmas 2018 in a small ceremony with their families.

Ugh! This is hurting my heart now!

Early 2019: The love gets even lovelier.

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Things really appeared to be smooth sailing for Hemsworth and Cyrus once they got married.

Case in point: Cyrus posted the most loving Instagram about Hemsworth in January, just a few weeks after tying the knot. In the post, she credited Hemsworth for giving her the happiest years of her life, and she broke down all the reasons she loved him. (It's more than seven things, FYI.)

"L, HBD to my #1," she said. "When we met, you were 19, Today you are 29. I thought I could share some of my favorite things about my favorite dude in honor of this very special day."

The post continued,

I'm proud of the person you have become and look forward to all the good we will contribute ToGeThEr in the future. You and Me baby ..... let's take this dark place head on and shine through with the light of L.O.V.E. Thank you for giving me the happiest days of my life. Yours truly, M.

Their public marital bliss cranked up the sexiness when Cyrus attended the Isn't It Romantic? premiere in Hemsworth's place when he couldn't attend because he was sick. She posted about the premiere on her Instagram, saying, "Getting sick blows. But so do I. Get well soon babe. I love you. Play that sax you sexy f*ck."

Ugh, everything was going so damn well! But all good things come to an end, I guess.

August 2019: The fall of MiLiam.

In August 2019, Cyrus and Hemsworth revealed they were splitting. They each posted about the news on their Instagram.

Hemsworth's Instagram post about his split from Cyrus said,

Hi all, Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward. This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love.

Cyrus posted about evolution on her Instagram, then defended herself on Twitter when rumors of her cheating on Hemsworth with Brody Jenner's ex Kaitlynn Carter started up.

In her thread, she said,

... the truth is, once Liam & I reconciled, I meant it, & I was committed. There are NO secrets to uncover here. I’ve learned from every experience in my life. I’m not perfect, I don’t want to be, it’s boring. I’ve grown up in front of you, but the bottom line is, I HAVE GROWN UP.

Cyrus continued,

I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will.

RIP, MiLiam. When I look back on the celebrity breakups that cut me the deepest, that's when I look at you.