Miley Cyrus' First Kiss Story Might Surprise You, But It Really Shouldn't

Liam Hemsworth may be the love of Miley Cyrus’ life, but that doesn’t mean Cyrus will ever forget her first kiss. The 26-year-old singer and actress recently revealed what her first kiss was like during an interview for the RuPaul: What’s the Tea with Michelle Visage podcast and the details of her story might surprise some fans out there. But for others, Miley Cyrus’ first kiss story imparts some important lessons about how people perceive romance among young people.

In Cyrus’ interview for RuPaul: What’s the Tea with Michelle Visage, she revealed that her first kiss was with a girl.

“When I was a kid growing up, being from the South, and my first experience, my first kiss was with a girl in middle school. And no one could understand, in Nashville, saying that,” Cyrus explained.

So, Cyrus had her first kiss well before she met her future husband, Hemsworth. I think that should the most surprising thing about her revelation, considering that she has identified publicly as pansexual and gender-fluid for quite a long time now. But sadly, the idea of someone first kiss being with someone of the same sex may still come as a surprise to some.

That's probably why Cyrus was one of the few kids at Disney Channel who came out in support of LGBTQ causes while she was with the network.

“So I had that relationship. And I was one of the only kids on Disney that would come out and say that I supported all my gay friends,” Cyrus said of her days on Hannah Montana. “No one would really say that, so that was always really important to me. To find what mattered to me.”

Obviously, being part of the LGBTQ community and supporting fellow members is extremely important to Cyrus. And she even made a point to talk about that during the podcast. At one point during the interview, Cyrus explained that “besides even sexuality,” being part of the LGBTQ community was about “being your f*ckin’ self.”

“It doesn’t have to attach to who you love, it’s about you loving yourself, I think, more than who you love outside yourself,” she added.

Cyrus obviously speaks from experience and she’s been outspoken about that experience before. In a February 2019 interview with Vanity Fair, Cyrus opened up about her marriage to Hemsworth and what that means for her as a member of the LGBTQ community.

“The reason that people get married sometimes can be old-fashioned, but I think the reason we got married isn’t old-fashioned — I actually think it’s kind of New Age,” Cyrus explained. “We’re redefining, to be f*cking frank, what it looks like for someone that’s a queer person like myself to be in a hetero relationship.”

Cyrus also went on to talk about what pride means to her and how she identifies pride with loving whoever she chooses to love.

“A big part of my pride and my identity is being a queer person,” she said in her interview with Vanity Fair. “What I preach is: People fall in love with people, not gender, not looks, not whatever. What I’m in love with exists on almost a spiritual level. It has nothing to do with sexuality. Relationships and partnerships in a new generation — I don’t think they have so much to do with sexuality or gender. Sex is actually a small part, and gender is a very small, almost irrelevant part of relationships.”

Cyrus has clearly spent a lot of time thinking about what relationships, both queer and heterosexual, mean to her. And that depth of thought likely stems back to her first romantic experiences, including that first kiss she shared with a girl. All in all, it seems like being a kid from the South who’s regularly on the Disney Channel and growing up queer really had an impact on Cyrus. I’m glad to see her sharing her experiences with everyone and normalizing them in the process.