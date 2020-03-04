Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson's Matching Tattoos Have A Secret Meaning

After five months of dating, Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have gotten matching tattoos. Los Angeles-based tattoo artist Nico Bassill took to Instagram on March 3 to post an artsy picture of Cyrus placing her forearm over Simpson's arm. In the picture in question, both sport matching trident tattoos. Simpson's is a small all-black trident on the inner part of his bicep, while Cyrus' is the outline of a trident of the same size and shape on her wrist.

While neither Cyrus nor Simpson have publicly commented on the meaning of the tattoos, they're likely tributes to Simpson's budding career as a poet. Simpson's pen name as a poet is Prince Neptune and he has a book coming out in April, entitled Prince Neptune: Poetry and Prose. The logo for Prince Neptune is... drum roll please... a trident that looks very much like the one now inked on both Simpson and Cyrus' arms. The same image serves as Simpson's Instagram profile photo.

Bassill even captioned the picture with a shoutout to Prince Neptune and his beautiful writing that's probs inspired by none other than Cyrus:

“Some mornings it’s like the sun rises only for her” Prince Neptune... Thanks again @codysimpson and @mileycyrus go pick up your copy of Cody’s new book, Out April 7th

The day before posting the couple shots, Bassill posted a couple images of a tattoo he penned on Cyrus' bicep.

This time, the tattoo seemed to have been inspired by artist Henri Matisse.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

The tattoo in question is the outline of a naked woman's body with the caption being an ode to Matisse:

“An artist must never be a prisoner. Prisoner? An artist should never be a prisoner of himself, prisoner of style, prisoner of reputation, prisoner of success, etc.” - Henri Matisse... thanks again @mileycyrus done at my private studio @amongthewillows

Cyrus also posted a video of herself showing off the Matisse-inspired tat the same day.

She captioned the video with this poetic ballad:

“Dance me to your beauty with a burning violin. Dance me through the panic till I'm gathered safely in. Touch me with your naked hand or touch me with your glove. Dance me to the end of love.” Matisse X Cohen

Here's to a lifetime of many more tattoos with sweet meanings.