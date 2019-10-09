Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson's Astrological Compatibility Is Complicated

Did you hear that Miley Cyrus has a new boyfriend? Yep, that’s right, the singer is all booed up with fellow musician Cody Simpson. If you didn’t get the memo, don’t worry, it's super new. And while it may be just getting started, I can't help but wonder how strong their connection is based on Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson's astrological compatibility. But I’m getting ahead of myself. Let’s backtrack to how this all came about.

For those who haven’t been following along, rumors that the two were getting romantic began in early August when they were spotted exchanging a quick kiss at a grocery store in Los Angeles. On August 9, Cyrus confirmed the relationship in her instagram story, referring to Simpson as her boyfriend. Cyrus was in the hospital being treated for tonsillitis and she posted a photo of herself in bed with the caption "BF coming to visit me @ the hospy.” Shortly after, Simpson arrived with roses and guitar in hand. Simpson proceeded to serenade Cyrus with a song he had written just for her. Aww!

Which brings us back to their astro compatibility. Here is where things get interesting. Cyrus was born November 23 under the sign of Sagittarius and Simpson’s birthday is January 1, which makes him a Capricorn. If you are familiar with these signs' characteristics, you know this isn’t the easiest of combinations. Sagittarius is the ultimate free spirit full of wanderlust, whereas Capricorn is true earth sign, grounded and highly structured in how they approach life. While this doesn’t mean they can't forge a strong and healthy romantic connection, they will definitely face some major challenges. Here’s what we can divine about their connection based on their astrological compatibility.

1. He Is A Stabilizing Force In The Relationship. Cyrus’ recent romantic life has been a bit complicated. After splitting with husband Liam Hemsworth in August and a reported whirlwind rebound romance with Kaitlyn Carter, you can understand why Cyrus might be drawn to the stabilizing and reliable force of a Capricorn like Simpson. Capricorns are ruled by Saturn, the planet associated with structure and ambition. Whatever they put their heart into gets 100 percent of their focus, which can be really soothing and validating, especially after a period of instability. One of Capricorn's greatest assets in a relationship is their peaceful and calming presence.

2. They Will Challenge Each Other. While free spirited and impulsive Sagittarius is often drawn to their opposite, the differences in their approaches to life can create major challenges to their romantic connections. Sagittarius is accustomed to being able to follow their bliss and pushes back on anyone who tries to cage them in. Capricorn, on the other hand, is very goal oriented and believes it's important to follow a routine that yields results. They struggle to understand how Sagittarius can take everything so lightly. But then with a ruling planet like Jupiter, which is associated with luck, things tend to sort of work out for Sag.

3. They Connection On An Intellectual Level & Have Fun Together. While these signs may not always see the world the same way, there is one thing they definitely connect on and that's intellectually. Both signs are innate protectors, and this can forge strong bonds that will help offset some of their personality differences. They also know how to have a good time together. Capricorn appreciates Sagittarius' optimism, wit, and the joy they bring to their life. They also, deep down, love that Sagittarius pushes them to try new things. In return Sag enjoys witnessing Capricorn have new experiences and broadening their mind.