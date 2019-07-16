Everyone knows that Miley Cyrus played the title character in Hannah Montana on Disney Channel and that Selena Gomez played Alex Russo in Wizards of Waverly Place, but not many people remember that Cyrus and Gomez once shared the screen together on Hannah Montana. It's true. Back in the day, Gomez played the part of "Mikayla," aka Hannah Montana's arch rival. (Those were the days, weren't they?) Even though I was a Hannah Montana stan before I even knew what a "stan" was, I remember thinking Mikayla was the coolest character ever and how I was so jealous of her red highlights. (Don't lie. I know you were, too.) Anyway, with all this Area 51 talk on the internet, it seems that Cyrus has been thinking about the time she and Gomez dressed as aliens for an episode of HM. The old photo of Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez in alien costumes is honestly everything.

So in case you don't know what I mean when I say "Area 51 talk," basically, someone made a Facebook group with plans to "Naruto run" into Area 51 in the middle of the night on Friday, Sept. 20. Over a million people have indicated that they're "going" to the event. Although it's all a joke, I'm actually kind of terrified about what will happen once Sept. 20 finally arrives. Celebrities such as Kevin Jonas, Jeffree Star, Michael Clifford, and Lil Nas X have even heard about the event and shared memes about it, so it's kind of a big deal.

Miley Cyrus is the latest celeb to make Area 51 jokes, and I honestly think she takes home the trophy for the best one of them all. (Sorry, Kevin.)

On Tuesday, July 16, Cyrus shared a throwback picture of her and Gomez in alien costumes, along with the caption, "Me & @ selenagomez on our way to Area 51."

Take a look:

I don't even know what's going on, but I don't even care because this photo is literally so hilarious. Like, who would have thought I would wake up today, log into Twitter, and find a photo of Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez together wearing blue alien costumes and orange face paint? Not me, but shout out to Miley Cyrus for making it happen.

After blessing the internet with this amazing throwback photo, Cyrus also shared a few other pictures of her with aliens because apparently she has a whole collection of them.

Here's this one of "That one time @ Area 51."

And this one of Miley Cyrus making out with an alien. Totally casual.

As I said, Cyrus is just one of the many celebs making Area 51 jokes. On July 14, Kevin Jonas shared a hilarious video of an alien ironically jamming out to the JoBros' single "Only Human."

He also shared a hilarious throwback video from Camp Rock 2 that shows the Jonas Brothers and Demi Lovato all making their way to Area 51.

This Area 51 raid has got everybody talking, so while I'm waiting for Sept. 20 to roll around, I'll just be here enjoying some funny memes in the meantime.