Get ready to hit the beach, Bachelor Nation! A new trailer promoting Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise debuted at the end of The Bachelorette's "Men Tell All" special, promising kisses, tears, and relationships with varying degrees of success. Fans are definitely psyched to see the drama play out, but one blink-and-you-missed-it moment in the trailer has stood out. Mike's Bachelor in Paradise Season 6 promo appearance has fans worried about his chances of becoming the Bachelor.

In case you missed it, the promo focuses primarily on the same contestants, teasing Hannah Godwin caught in a love triangle and Demi Burnett entering a relationship with another woman. But only 15 seconds into the footage, fleeting scenes of couples on dates play. I'm already shook by what looks like Old Matt Donald and Bri the fake Australian surfing together, but as fans on Twitter have expressed, fan favorite Mike Johnson is also seen in the promo walking hand in hand with Bachelor standout Caelynn Miller-Keyes.

Firstly, Mike's name wasn't released as a cast member before the promo's debut, so his appearance is already a surprise. Him seemingly getting close to Caelynn, who received a slightly polarizing Bachelor edit, has also raised fans' concerns about Mike returning to the franchise as a lead.

Former Bachelors Colton Underwood and Nick Viall both appeared on Bachelor in Paradise immediately before becoming leads, so Mike participating in Paradise doesn't automatically mean he's lost the Bachelor slot. Still, the quick tease inspired fans' visions of Mike arriving late to Paradise and finding true love on the beach. Isn't he supposed to get people through the long, cold winter as the Bachelor instead?

The sneaky inclusion of Mike in the promo is alarming for anyone rooting for his Bachelor glory, but as past Bachelors have proven, some time in the sun could only guarantee his Bachelor ticket. During July 22's "Men Tell All" special, Bachelorette Hannah Brown told Mike he deserved the best, which definitely sounded like her plug for him to become the Bachelor.

As an Air Force veteran and portfolio manager, Mike has also charmed fans with his megawatt smile and gentle personality. If he lands the ABC gig, he would be both the first black Bachelor and the first veteran Bachelor. Despite garnering such vocal support, he recently told Glamour that he was a little hesitant about the chance, saying:

The hesitation is because I don’t do it for...to be the first veteran Bachelor, I would do it because I feel the 30 potential suitors are there for the right reasons. I know that in Bachelor and Bachelorette, love can happen in this process. I just want to make sure the 30 suitors are there for the right reasons as well.

Fans will have to wait and see if Mike hits it off with Caelynn or if Paradise heartbreak will point him toward The Bachelor even more.

Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise premieres at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, Aug. 5, on ABC. Season 15 of The Bachelorette concludes in a two-night finale at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, July 29, and Tuesday, July 30.