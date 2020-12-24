If you're a fan of Haunting of Hill House and Haunting of Bly Manor, then the spookiest news you could ever receive is that the anthology is either cancelled or won't continue. Well, Bly guys and gals, we have some good news and some bad news. The good news is that the Netflix series is not cancelled. But, Mike Flanagan's comment about a third Haunting season is disheartening, and may put dreams of virtual watch parties on hold.

Since Haunting of Bly Manor premiered on Oct. 9, 2020, fans have been wondering if and when a third season would be confirmed by Netflix or Flanagan, the writer and director of the show. Some speculated that the Bly Manor season held Easter eggs for future stories to come, as scenes talked about a haunted rehearsal dinner location in California. But, with the second chapter of the anthology having just dropped, fans patiently awaited updates while welcoming back a cast they've come to know and love, including Victoria Pedretti, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Kate Siegel, and Henry Thomas.

Now, those updates are here and they're not exactly what fans were so loyally hoping for. Flanagan tweeted on Dec. 23, 2020 that there are "no plans for more chapters" at the moment. He's taking time to focus on a bunch of other projects that are part of his multi-year deal with Netflix, according to Gizmodo. But, there's no saying that this anthology is officially closed.

In his tweet, Flanagan also says, "Never say never," and that the team will let fans know if Haunting is coming back. The other bright side is that any of these new projects have the potential to catch Haunting fans' eyes, since Flanagan is a master of making creepy horror stories.

A limited series called Midnight Mass with spooky undertones has been in the works since January 2020 when Bly Manor was wrapping up production, as noted in an early 2020 tweet from Flanagan. The director confirmed the show will also be a book adaption, similar to the anthology that keeps you on your toes. According to an article from Gizmodo, Midnight Mass follows a set of characters on an isolated island. A mysterious priest arrives and that begins their journey of dealing with otherworldly occurrences. (Do you get monolith in the Utah desert vibes from this? I certainly do.)

This is just one of many projects you'll see Flanagan's name on, which will be available to watch on Netflix in the near future. Granted, there will probably be no haunted house, but Midnight Mass at least seems to deliver haunted AF characters. So, get ready to decipher them and plan a few virtual watch parties for a new, fan-favorite show.