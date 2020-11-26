When it came to holidays at the White House, former FLOTUS Michelle Obama always knew how to keep things feeling festive, yet grounded. This year, Michelle Obama's Thanksgiving 2020 Instagram post delivered the encouragement many Americans needed to hear in the midst of a disheartening pandemic. She emphasized the importance of staying in touch with loved ones on Thanksgiving, and highlighted how important it is to stay connected with loved ones, even through difficult times.

"Many of us will be experiencing Thanksgiving in a whole new way this year—whether by celebrating virtually with relatives in different cities or keeping it small with just our immediate family," Obama wrote in an Instagram post just a day ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. "Whatever your plan, I hope you can still find some time to tell the people in your life how much they mean to you," she added, emphasizing how a meaningful connection can be made through a simple text, phone call, or video chat.

Notably, she called attention to the idea of "showing up" for the ones you love, pointing out that simply making an effort is one of the most important parts of maintaining strong relationships — even during a pandemic.

Her message was accompanied by a clip of her conversation with her brother from her podcast, in which the siblings talked about how important staying connected has been for their family.

This isn't the first notable Instagram post Obama has made this month. On Nov. 17, the former first lady directly called out current President Donald Trump online, urging him and other leaders to concede to clear election results. "The American people [have] spoken," she wrote next to a 2017 photograph of her and former President Obama leaving the White House. "And one of the great responsibilities of the presidency is to listen when they do," she added.

But with the transition to the incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden underway, hopefully things are a little calmer these days. Let's be honest, it's much more pleasant to focus on eating turkey than talking turkey.