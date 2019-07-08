If you thought your first kiss was awkward, I'm here to offer some much-needed perspective on the matter. What sort of perspective could possibly make your first kiss seem less awk? Michelle Obama's quote about Sasha and Malia's first kisses. Yep, believe it or not, having your first kiss as the First Daughter of this great nation isn't exactly a walk in the park.

"My kids had armed guards with them at all times," Michelle told Gayle King at the 2019 Essence Festival in New Orleans on July 7. "Imagine trying to have your first kiss [around] a bunch of men [with guns] and ear pieces."

Yeah, that's pretty dang awk. And let's be real here. I'm sure having your mom chatting with none other than Oprah's BFF about your first kiss probably doesn't help make things any less embarrassing.

It wasn't just their love lives that were significantly more awk because of their dad's job. Michelle told Gayle that even having a simple sleepover was a huge ordeal for her daughters.

"Imagine having Malia and Sasha come to your house for a sleepover. This is the call: 'OK, we're gonna need your social security number, we're gonna need your date of birth. There will be men coming to sweep your house. If you have guns and drugs, just tell them. Because they're going to find them anyway. Don't lie. They're not gonna take 'em, they just need to know where they are. And by the way, there will be a man with a gun sitting on the front porch all night. Let him come in and use the bathroom, it would just be nice.'"

Given those embarrassing AF circumstances, Michelle then admitted that she's "surprised" her kids even managed to "have any friends."

Despite all of the hoopla surrounding them, Michelle told Gayle that she and Barack still remained committed to keeping her kids grounded.

"I credit my own upbringing, me and Barack," she explained. "We were regular folks, up until he gave that speech at the convention and it was like all of the sudden he was shot out of a rocket."

"Our focus was to make sure they did what they needed to do, and that meant pretend like all the craziness around them wasn't happening," she continued. "For eight years we were like, "Yup, your dad's president. That doesn't have anything to do with you. Take your butt to school. Yes, you have security, just ignore them, they're not here for you.'"

Being a teenager might have been tough for Malia, now 21, and Sasha, now 18, but raising teenagers came with its own separate set of challenges for Barack and Michelle. "Not only were we parenting teenagers, but we were parenting teenagers who, every Saturday night, you had to worry about whether your kids are going to end up on Page Six," Michelle said. "It's stressful."

Now that the kids are gone, Michelle and Barack have had more time to remember why they fell in love with each other in the first place. "This is the beauty of finding a partner you really love and respect — because after all the highs and lows, the ups and downs we've been through, we have each other, which makes the journey worth it," she explained.

