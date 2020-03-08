On Sunday, March 8, a former first lady was one of many who took to social media to celebrate all the women in our lives. Unsurprisingly, Michelle Obama’s International Women’s Day 2020 post is so inspiring, and it's just an added bonus that it teases an upcoming project that the mom-of-two is working on. Mark your calendars, because a YouTube special on the Obama Foundation's Girls Opportunity Alliance programs is coming to the streaming service so soon.

As the world rang in International Women's Day on Sunday, Michelle Obama headed to Instagram to share how she's working with young women to make them "change agents" for gender equality in the future through her Girls Opportunity Alliance programs. Viewers can learn more about the Obama Foundation's program — which seeks to empower young women around the world and in turn their families and communities through access to education — in an upcoming YouTube special dropping on May 17.

"Happy #InternationalWomensDay!" Obama wrote in an Instagram post, giving her followers some insight into what to expect from the special. "Today, I hope you’ll join me in celebrating women all over the world—and in renewing our commitment to empowering the next generation. We started the @GirlsOpportunityAlliance to support adolescent girls who face barriers to education so they can pursue their passions, fulfill their boundless potential, and make their voices heard."

Obama then revealed that YouTube stars Liza Koshy, Prajakta Koli, and Thembe Mahlaba would be narrating the video by taking viewers on a tour of a variety of Girls Opportunity Alliance programs around the world.

She concluded, "They’re sharing these stories, which showcase how education can transform girls’ lives and create a ripple effect for communities, in an upcoming special streaming on @YouTubeOriginals on March 17th."

The former first lady fittingly released a preview of the special on Sunday as well, which shows her calling Koshy, Koli, and Mahlaba "change agents" for the future of female equality.

YouTube Originals on YouTube

"There is value and importance and absolute necessity for us to be investing in girls in the same way that we are investing in boys," she says in the video, which highlights different young women who've been impacted by the program.

Viewers have to wait until March 17 for the full video to come to YouTube, but in the meantime, fans can ring in International Women's Day on an extra empowering note by watching and sharing the new trailer.