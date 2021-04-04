Easter Sunday is here, and Michelle Obama shared a sweet Instagram post to kick off the holiday. On Sunday, April 4, Michelle treated fans to a cute photo booth moment with Barack. Michelle Obama's Easter 2021 Instagram with Barack features goofy pics of the adorable couple.

Michelle shared a special message to commemorate Easter in her celebratory post, writing on Instagram, "Barack and I are wishing so much joy and light to everyone celebrating on this Easter Sunday!" Along with the note, the former First Lady also shared a photo booth moment of her and Barack during the 2016 White House Easter Egg Roll, an annual presidential tradition. The photo booth pictures feature four behind-the-scene photos of the couple that show off their goofy side. The montage kicks off with a snap of the two smiling, and also includes a photo where Barack has his hand above Michelle's head, a moment where Michelle is smiling with her mouth wide open, and even a photo of the two making matching duck faces.

Barack also shared an uplifting message for the holiday on social media. On April 4, the former President wrote on Instagram, "This Easter, I hope we can all take some time to reflect on the blessings we enjoy and the hope we have for a brighter future. From our family to yours, have a safe and happy Easter." Along with the message, Barack shared a throwback photo of himself with his entire family, including Michelle, and his daughters, Sasha and Malia.

Michelle has certainly been staying busy in 2021. The former First Lady recently launched Waffles + Mochi, a new children's food show with puppets, on Netflix. The 10-episode show, which dropped on March 16, features the adventures of two "taste-buddies," Waffles and Mochi, on their journey to become chefs and learn about food around the world. In her Feb. 9 Instagram post announcing the series, Michelle explained that the show "is an extension of [her] work to support children's health as First Lady," and that she's working with non-profit Partnership for a Healthier America (PHA) "to get fresh ingredients to families in need across the country."

With a whole slew of accomplishments under her belt, Michelle undoubtedly has plenty to celebrate with her family this Easter weekend.