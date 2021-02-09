During her time in the White House, former first lady Michelle Obama took the initiative to promote healthy eating and exercise for kids with her Let's Move! campaign. In 2021, she's bringing that initiative to the small screen, and it's absolutely adorable. Michelle Obama is launching Waffles + Mochi, a new Muppet food show on Netflix — and oh my god, I really need this kind of wholesome energy in my life.

The 10-episode children's show features the adventures of two spunky "taste-buddies," Waffles and Mochi (again, omg), on their quest to become chefs and learn about food around the world. "Whether they’re picking potatoes in the Andes of Peru, sampling spices in Italy, or making Miso in Japan, these curious explorers uncover the wonder of food and discover every meal is a chance to make new friends," per Netflix's synopsis. With Michelle and Barack Obama executive producing via their company Higher Ground Productions per Entertainment Weekly, and Jeremy Konner (Drunk History) and Erika Thormahlen as co-creators, it seems like kids and grown-ups alike can enjoy watching Waffles + Mochi.

Michelle will also appear in the show as a guest star, and according to her Feb. 9 Instagram post, she's pretty excited about it. "It's all about good food: discovering it, cooking it, and of course, eating it," she writes, adding that although Waffles + Mochi is a kid's show, adults will also get "plenty of laughs — and some tips for the kitchen." The post features an adorable photo of her holding Mochi, while Waffles poses alongside. She later writes about how this show is "an extension of [her] work to support children’s health."

During her time as first lady, Michelle worked to bring more nutritious food options to kids in school by championing the 2010 Healthy Hunger-Free Kids Act, which aimed to improve the USDA's core child nutrition programs through additional funding and regulation. Now in 2021, Michelle is working with the Partnership for a Healthier America (PHA), a non-profit dedicated to transforming the food landscape in pursuit of health equity, "to get fresh ingredients to families in need across the country," per her Instagram post.

Well, I think I just found the perfect show to watch while cooking my weekday dinners. Get your pots and pans ready, 'cause Waffles + Mochi is scheduled to premiere on Mar. 16 on Netflix.