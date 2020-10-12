Michelle Obama never misses an opportunity to speak on the importance of equality, so when International Day of the Girl rolled around on Sunday, Oct. 11, she shared an empowering message for her 42 million Instagram followers. In a lengthy post, the former First Lady highlighted the importance of supporting the grassroots leaders and organizations, explaining why it's more crucial than ever to make sure young girls have access to education. Regardless of your background, Michelle Obama’s 2020 International Day of the Girl Instagram is required reading.

For starters, Obama spoke out about a special project of her own, the Girls Opportunity Alliance at the Obama Foundation, which was created to help adolescent girls on their path to success.

"On The International #DayoftheGirl, I’m so proud to celebrate the power and promise of the young women who are transforming our communities and our world," Michelle began. "Two years ago, we started the @GirlsOpportunityAlliance at the @ObamaFoundation to empower adolescent girls through education—and since then, we’ve rallied people all around the world to help so many girls through projects spanning 15 countries."

Michelle explained why the work she's doing matters now more than ever. "These past months have been an anxious and difficult time for all young people, and for millions of girls around the world the question isn’t when they will return to school, or if they can manage it virtually—it’s if they’ll ever return at all. And that’s heartbreaking. Our world just can’t afford to miss out on their talents and their ideas," she said.

You can see Michelle's 2020 International Day of the Girl post below.

Michelle also encouraged her followers to get involved themselves.

"It’s so important for us to keep supporting the grassroots leaders and organizations that are helping girls learn while staying healthy and safe," she wrote in one part of her caption. "I hope you’ll do exactly that by visiting the link in my bio and contributing to this work in honor of a girl in your life today. Your support will make such a difference for these girls and their futures—and it’ll help create a better world for all of us."

The former First Lady celebrated the special day by hosting a chat with Malala Yousafzai and Priya Mondol, two young women who are striking out to make a positive impact on global access to education.

Even three years after the Obama family left the White House, Michelle's impact is still felt on a number of crucial issues.