It's not uncommon to see the former First Lady wearing a suit — I mean, with a schedule packed with political appearances of her own, one speaking gig after another, and a book tour, it would be no surprise if she had a closet full of them — but Michelle Obama's 2019 Grammys suit is one for the books. At the 2019 Grammys Sunday night, Michelle Obama gave us a surprise appearance we could've never expected. She stepped out with four women at her side at the opening the show. As their silhouettes turned into the figures of Alicia Keys (the lady of the evening), Jada Pinkett Smith, Jennifer Lopez, and Lady Gaga, I couldn't help but hold my chest in an "aww" moment. They all took a moment to discuss the important role music has played in their lives, with Keys introducing the segment saying, “music is what we all love, music is what it’s all about. Everybody is out here shining and I’m so proud to bring us together to honor this moment because music is what we cry to, it’s what we march to, it’s what we rock to, it’s what we make love to. It’s our shared global language.”

If that isn't #SquadGoals, seriously, somebody tell me what is. Don't worry, I'll wait.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Michelle Obama's head-to-toe sparkly gunmetal outfit caught everyone's eye, even with a string of powerhouse women sharing her spotlight. Her wrap top featured a dolman sleeve and a tie at the waist and her pants were cut into a wide leg silhouette that flattered her figure perfectly. The entire look struck a serious balance between disco and classy (obvs!) like only Mrs. Obama could pull off. She paired her two-piece with a pair of silver drop earrings and a single statement ring in a less-is-more approach.

As for her beauty look, she wore her hair in her signature soft wave with a side part (seriously, I need a tutorial on that!) and a neutral makeup look with glowy skin, groomed brows, glossy lips, and tons of lashes.

Who run the world?

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Her female presenter counterparts totally held their own too. Lady Gaga totally got the head-to-toe silver sequins moment, while Jada Pinkett Smith wore a feathery gown with silver sequin appliques along the bodice. Jennifer Lopez donned some sequins but paired her look with a statement neck piece and oversized hat that feels an awful lot like the cover of Beyoncé's famous Formation outfit. Alicia Keys wore an outfit all her own, with her minimal makeup look we all know and love, an emerald green pantsuit and a printed scarf on her head.

And when it was Michelle Obama's cue to drop some knowledge, she said, “from the Motown records I wore out on the South Side to the ‘Who Run the World’ songs that fueled me through this last decade, music has always helped me tell my story, and I know that’s true for everybody here."