Black Friday deals have already begun in many stores. You don't want to miss out on the best bargains for items on your holiday wishlist, and that's why you should check out Michaels Black Friday 2020 deals as soon as possible. Michaels is the place to find everything you need to get your DIY on, so give the gift of crafting to your most creative family members this time of year, or find some treats for yourself.

2020 has been the year of DIY projects, from making friendship bracelets, to knitting, to tie-dyeing, well, basically everything. Luckily, Michaels is giving you a chance to get a jumpstart on your holiday projects with their early Black Friday deals. These deals include curbside pickup, same-day delivery, and free shipping on certain orders, so you can shop however you're most comfortable amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. If you're shopping online from the comfort and safety of your home, Michaels is offering free shipping on orders over $59, which won't be difficult to fulfill since you'll easily find presents for everyone on your list.

Kicking off on Wednesday, Nov. 25, the official Black Friday sale begins with up to 70% off on some of your favorite items, such as canvases ($3, Michaels) and custom frames ($6, Michaels). This sale will continue through Nov. 28, but Michaels is giving you early access to some Black Friday deals right now.

If you've found yourself on the DIY side of TikTok, you've definitely seen the Cricut make an appearance. Well, now you can get your loved one who enjoys crafting their very own Cricut® Explore Air™ 2 for $179. That'll save you $48 off the regular price, and you'll be eligible for free shipping. This device is perfect for creating custom holiday cards and stickers that your bestie or sibling can put on their laptop or reusable water bottle.

Materials and tools for the Cricut will be on sale for 30% off with the Black Friday deals, and all 24" and 36" heat transfer Siser vinyls will be $10, which includes 125 different colors to choose from. You could also get your family member the full Cricut set with a Cricut® Easypress™ 2 for only $179.

Gift the crafting queen in your life something they'll definitely put to good use. Instead of trying to guess their favorite paint brand or canvas size, give them a storage unit for a crafting room makeover. All craft and modular storage at Michaels is 50% off, such as the Modular Mobile Chest by Simply Tidy™ that's only $60. It'll make a world of difference when your friend or family member is trying to find the right ribbon in a sea of craft supplies.

Speaking of supplies, if you do know what your friend or family member needs to stock up on, Michaels is here to help. They'll have a $40 Artist's Loft drawing set, and all yarn will be buy two, get one free, according to the ad. That means your friends could be making even more friendship bracelets in the new year.

On top of all that, starting Wednesday, all Christmas trees will be 50% off. All Christmas lighting will be buy one, get one 50% off, plus 50% off all wreaths, Christmas decor collections, and more. So, while you're shopping for everyone on your list, you can also treat yourself to holiday must-haves to turn your home into the winter wonderland of your dreams.