At this point, no one should be surprised that Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey’s first Valentine’s Day together was spectacular. Since they became Instagram official in mid-January, Harvey and MBJ have been living their best lives together, and their first V-Day as a couple was no exception. Jordan planned a date to remember inspired by grade-school field trip nostalgia, and thankfully, Harvey posted glimpses of it on Instagram Stories for fans to fawn over.

Harvey revealed Jordan rented out a literal aquarium (yep!!!) so the two could take a private tour. Waiting on them at the end was a walkway strewn with rose petals and lit with candles, and a special dinner by Hollywood fave Nobu. Edamame, shishito peppers with sea salt, crispy rice, and spicy tuna were on the menu for round one. Tuna tataki, fluke sashimi with dried miso, and field greens made up the second course. Yum.

Harvey also showed off a living room and bathroom setup absolutely blanketed with rose petals. And as if that wasn't enough to make you totally swoon, she also shared his gift to her: stocks in luxury goods brand Hermès. Partners everywhere, take notes. MBJ went all out for his lady.

If you've been following this romance, you know it's not the first time MBJ and Harvey show each other love on main. Earlier this month, Harvey toasted her "sweet, stubborn, crazy *ss Aquarius" boo via Instagram Stories in celebration of his birthday (Feb. 9). The enviable trip down memory lane included photos and video clips from dinner dates, ski trips, a vacation in St. Barth's, plane rides, and boat rides. Her Instagram Story also included a shot of a gold-flecked 34th birthday cake that definitely looked star-worthy.

"Happy Birthday, Nugget," Harvey wrote in her grid post. "I love you baby... hope today has been at least half as special as you are." Under the shot of the two glammed up, Jordan tenderly responded, "Thank you baby. I love you too." Professional 'gram shots, yachts, rom-com worthy Nobu dinners, and designer stock? Mark these two down as the ultimate bougie millennial couple goals.