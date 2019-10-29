Despite many people's wishes, Mercury — planet of communication, thought process, and everything you wish you could live without (but clearly can't) — retrogrades three to four times a year. Fortunately, however, Mercury retrograde October 2019 will be the best for these zodiac signs — Cancer, Sagittarius, Capricorn — so there's no need to panic. Although, there are a few of things you should keep in mind, especially if you think you're about to cruise through this Mercury retrograde in Scorpio. Hate to be the bearer of bad news, but even you have to do the work.

When a planet stations retrograde, it slows down, which, in turn, heightens its celestial expression. A slow-moving planet isn't always a good thing, especially when referring to a heavenly body such as Mercury, but there's always a silver lining. With that being said, make sure to do the following during this time: reflect, review, revisit, and reassess. The "what" depends on the astrological houses that belongs to Scorpio via your birth chart. Mercury stations retrograde on Thursday, Oct. 31 at exactly 11:41 a.m. ET, which means it's going to be quite an interesting All Hallow's Eve, but you already knew that.

Shutterstock

Mercury will begin its retrograde journey through Scorpio on Oct. 31 through Nov. 20, 2019, so here's what it has in store for Cancer, Sagittarius and Capricorn before the time comes:

Cancer: You're Being Given A Second Chance At Love And Passion

With the North Node in your sign, you've been given no choice but to look within and do you. Although, there are still more layers left to this sparkling metamorphosis of yours. Mercury will retrograde through your expressive fifth house of creativity, romance, and smoldering passion, which gives you a second chance at doing what you love most. Whether it be romantically or personally, this retrograde cycle is all about your self-awareness.

This area of your chart has everything to do with your inner child and the things that genuinely bring you joy. Given that retrograde cycles are for revisiting and reviewing, I suggest you take some much-needed time for yourself. Do what you love and browse through your creative archives. If it doesn't make you smile or give you butterflies, it isn't welcome.

Sagittarius: You're Ready To Let Go Of What No Longer Serves You

Mercury the messenger will retrograde through your secretive 12th house of karma, closure, and all things behind the scenes, which means you're getting lucky this time around. This area of your chart governs your unconscious mind, dream world, and your life behind closed doors. If you think about it, your subconscious mind isn't something you work with in the physical dimension, because it's deeply embedded in your psyche.

I'm not saying you won't experience the effects of this retrograde; I am simply saying it will be more subliminal and unconscious than anything else, which isn't a bad thing. Want to take advantage of this retrograde cycle? Indulge in your solitude, get some rest, get lost in a good book, and listen to music. Your intuition will likely be heightened during this time, so make sure to look out for universal downloads, and don't ignore the messages you receive during this time.

Capricorn: You're Will Be Presented With The Right Opportunities

Talk about a fresh start, Capricorn. Pluto, Lord of the Underworld, is rebuilding you from the ground up, and while that isn't always easy to endure, you're making it look effortless. With Mercury stationing retrograde via your friendly 11th house of groups, society, and extended networks, you will likely be given a chance to find your soul tribe. In Scorpio, Mercury brings revealing truths to light, and via your friendship sector, you could see someone's true colors first-hand during this time.

This is an excellent time to review and reflect on your sense of belonging in the world, and what you want your legacy to be about. Granted, you think about that regularly but this time, you're going to integrate your social life. The people you surround yourself with are a reflection of you, and with Mercury Rx in the mix, it's time for you to clean house. Do what you do best, Capricorn. You can't go wrong with the truth.