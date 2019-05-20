Gemini season has arrived, and its mischievous planetary ruler Mercury is officially back to its old stomping grounds in the curious sign of the twins. With Mercury the messenger traveling through its home sign, the duality of Gemini's mutable air becomes heightened. Double trouble? Perhaps, although, Mercury in Gemini 2019 will feel like a breath of fresh air compared to Mercury in Taurus' inflexible nature. Taurus is a representation of your values, currency, and practical surroundings in the physical dimension. It is fixed earth, which means it's dependable, practical, and slow-moving. Gemini and its planetary ruler Mercury, however, couldn't be more different.

Gemini is a mutable air sign. The element air speaks for itself in the sense that it's free and needs room to wander. According to Tarot.com, the element of air is focused on inhaling mental energy, which is why air signs (Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius) are some of the most brilliant individuals you'll ever meet. Air signs tend to be more logical than emotional, but their open-mindedness is one of the many reasons why they're so incredibly gifted. Gemini's mutable quality, however, is partly why Gemini can be a non-conformist. According to Astrology.com, mutable signs (Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces) know how to go with the flow, which explains their innate versatility.

Mercury, Gemini's planetary ruler, is the planet of communication and thought process. According to Ancient.eu, Mercury served as mediator between the gods and mortals, fearlessly traveling in and out of the underworld, interpreting, translating, and transporting. This celestial entity can communicate with both the living and the dead, which ultimately serves as a representation of Gemini's duality. This air sign has no problem switching back and forth between their left and right brain, and IDK about you, but that's pretty damn fascinating.

Now that you've got the gist on Mercury and Gemini, let's take a look at how this astrological transit will play out.

Mercury In Gemini: May 21 - June 4, 2019

Put your phone on vibrate, because it's about to start buzzing. When Mercury is in its home sign,Gemini, your instinct is to analyze, communicate, and compartmentalize the situation. Also, for those of you who are not used to this rush of mercurial energy, you could feel a bit more distracted than usual, so try as best you can to go with the flow. If Mercury in Taurus brought you closer to your five senses, Mercury in Gemini will ask you how you're going to make the most of everything around you.

This chatty transit will likely inspire critical thinking, quick-witted conversations, general resourcefulness, and Mercury's personal favorite, gossip. Also, if you have trouble focusing or staying on one topic, don't even bother trying. Mercury in Gemini is always 10 steps ahead of you, and well... consistency isn't its strong suit. You learned how to stay grounded during Mercury in Taurus, but that was then and this is... oh, look! a squirrel!

In Gemini, Mercury is looking at the grains of sand rather than the box of sand. What I mean by that is, Mercury in Gemini could care less about the "bigger picture," or about your spiritual philosophies. It's actually looking for the petty details, whether you like it or not. So if you're working on something that consists of brainstorming or problem solving, Mercury in Gemini's got your back. If you're working on a project and feel suddenly stuck, this transit will provide you with the mental clarity and agility to move forward.

On the dark side, however, make sure you watch what you say during this time. Mercury in Gemini is a bit of a snitch, but don't blame the messenger.