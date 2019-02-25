The Oscars have only been going on for half an hour, and Melissa McCarthy already won the night. Twitter is gagged over Melissa McCarthy's 2019 Oscar presentation for Best Costume Design, and it's all because of her costume. The actress — who is nominated for Best Actress for her performance in Can You Ever Forgive Me? — took the stage with If Beale Street Could Talk's Brian Tyree Henry to announce the winner for Best Costume Design.

Considering Melissa McCarthy is, well, Melissa McCarthy, of course she wasn't going to let this Oscar moment go by without making the whole audience laugh. She strolled onto the stage dressed as if she were a queen in a period piece, giving a shoutout to both Mary, Queen of Scots and The Favourite as she did it. She wore a literal gown complete with a cape covered in rabbits. Confused? Well, that only means you haven't seen The Favourite!! Shame on you!! McCarthy's hair was a reference to Margot Robbie's hair in Mary Queen of Scots — you know, the part when she takes off her wig and her red hair is hella short and scraggly underneath? That's the look McCarthy recreated.

The rabbits are referencing Olivia Colman's character in The Favourite, who had 17 pet rabbits that she treated as her children. Henry was decked out in an elaborate costume as well. His dress was an homage to Emily Blunt's costume in Mary Poppins Returns, and he was wearing a mask that was an homage to Black Panther.

Here's how McCarthy and Henry sauntered onto the stage.

Twitter truly loved the moment.

Black Panther ended up winning the award, and costume designer Ruth E. Carter became the first black woman to ever win the accolade.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She started her speech off by being a damn queen. "Wow, wow, I got it. This has been a long time coming," she said.

“Marvel may have created the first black superhero, but through costume design, we turned him into an African king,” she continued. “It’s been my life’s honor to create costumes. Thank you to the Academy, and thank you for honoring African royalty and the empowered way women can look and lead on screen.”

Carter also thanked Spike Lee (who is nominated for the first time for Best Director for BlacKkKlansman) for giving her her start in the industry with Malcom X. She said, "I hope this makes you proud."

Other big winners at the Oscars on Sunday night include Regina King for Best Supporting Actress, Black Panther for Best Production Design, Roma for Best Foreign Language Film and Best Cinematography, and Mahershala Ali for Best Supporting Actor.

Shockingly, the awards show is doing just fine without a host, which had a bunch of people worrying leading up to the big night. But the Oscars show is going pretty swimmingly so far, and McCarthy's moment is going to be hard to top.

Hopefully the rest of this Oscars night gives us some more amazing Melissa McCarthy moments. Honestly, give the woman an award for that moment alone.