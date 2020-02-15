On Friday, Feb. 14, the first lady rang in the holiday of love by partaking in one of her annual traditions. Melania Trump’s Instagram for Valentine’s Day 2020 showed her heading back to the Children’s Inn at the National Institutes of Health to visit the patients and their siblings. Elite Daily reached out to the White House for comment on the first lady's Valentine's Day activities, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

The first lady made her third visit to the residential facility on Friday a special one as she brought heart-emblazoned cards, festive cookies, and heart wreaths to get the young patients there in the spirit of the holiday. Melania Trump, who previously volunteered on Valentine's Day at the NIH program in both 2018 and 2019, was reportedly greeted by some patients who'd spent time with her from past visits.

The first lady took to Instagram to share a collage of photos showing her making Valentine's Day crafts and hanging out with the children there. She wrote, "Spending time at @TheChildrensInn with the inspiring & beautiful children of @NIH on #ValentinesDay has become a treasured tradition of mine. It was a wonderful day to share love & kindness with these strong warriors!"

Unlike the first lady, President Donald Trump's Twitter was bereft of any public mention of the holiday or the first lady. While his predecessor, former President Obama, penned a message to Michelle Obama, writing "Happy Valentine's Day to my forever dance partner," the POTUS' attention seemed to be strictly on business as he tackled everything from the Daytona 500 to the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting. He also responded to U.S. Attorney General Barr's recent critical interview by saying he had a "legal right" to have the AG get involved in any criminal case in the future.

MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images News/Getty Images

That being said, the lack of Valentine's Day shout-outs aren't exactly surprising as the president and first lady haven't been the most publicly expressive on social media on past holidays. While Melania Trump has regularly posted on Feb. 14, it's important to note that she also hasn't mentioned her husband when she does so. It's hard to speculate if there's any hidden meaning to the omissions as every couple has their own preference of how much of their relationship to put on social media, so I'd take this with a grain of salt.

However, it's safe to say that Melania's visits to the Children's Inn have become a cherished part of the holiday for the first lady, so I wouldn't be surprised if we see her make another drop-in next year on Valentine's Day.