When it's nearly 90 degrees outside, it's hard to imagine that the weather will ever cool down. Well, apparently a certain first lady is already looking forward to winter, because Melania Trump's Instagram about decorating for Christmas is a sneak peek into her plans for the holiday season. Christmas in July, anyone?

On Wednesday, July 24, first lady Melania Trump took to Instagram to share a few photos of her already considering color schemes and ideas for the White House's Christmas decorations. From the photos, it looks like there might be some hints of gold and possibly blue? Of course, the classic Christmas green and red colors are represented, but perhaps the first lady has some new tricks up her sleeve. Unfortunately for us, we'll have to wait to see the final product, because Trump wrote on Instagram that the "final vision" would be revealed in the next few months. She wrote,

Christmas planning has begun in the East Wing at the @WhiteHouse. I'm looking forward to sharing our final vision for this unique tradition in the coming months.

I don't know about y'all, but I'm already getting into the Christmas spirit. Is it too early to break out my reindeer earrings?

Trump's Christmas decorations have certainly made an impression on the public since she moved into the White House. In November 2018, Twitter went into a frenzy when the first lady unveiled the official White House Christmas decorations, which featured rows of dark red fir trees as a part of the White House's "American Treasures" theme. Once photos surfaced of the decorations, social media users immediately started making jokes and memes of the ominous red trees.

Even if Twitter was having a good time poking fun at Trump's vision, the first lady remained unbothered. In November 2018, Trump released a statement defending her choice to line the White House with the decorations and claimed they "look fantastic." She said,

We are in [the] 21st Century and everybody has a different taste. I think they look fantastic. I hope everybody will come over and visit it. In real life, they look even more beautiful.

In Trump's defense, that year's theme did focus on patriotism, so that does warrant a red motif. However, the overall image of the trees lined up was a bit on the eerie side. If I were the first lady, I might opt for something a bit more subtle.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Trump may be getting into the Christmas spirit early, but Twitter users couldn't help but point out her Instagram post came at an ironic time. On July 24, Special Counsel Robert Mueller appeared before the House Judiciary Committee to discuss his investigation into the 2016 Trump presidential campaign and whether they actively colluded with Russian operatives. This testimony could be a tense time in the White House at the moment, but Trump's choice to focus on interior design rather than Mueller's testimony might be a smart choice.

Most of us might be thinking Christmas is far away, but this year is certainly flying by. I, for one, am looking forward to see what Trump comes up with.