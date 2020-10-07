Meghan Trainor & Daryl Sabara's Astrological Compatibility Is Messy

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara are expecting their first child together, and I'm going to need someone to kindly calm me down. Ever since they went on their first date in 2016, the two have seemed like a match made in heaven, which is why it may surprise you to learn Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara's astrological compatibility is actually like, nah to the ah to the, no, no, no. Yes, they've said incredibly sweet things about each other over the years. Yes, they look cute AF in every picture they take. But sadly, their zodiac signs are like bass and treble — they're total opposites.

Trainor was born on Dec. 22, which makes her a convention-loving Capricorn. Sabara's birthday falls on June 14, making him a fun-loving Gemini. Ambitious and pragmatic, Caps are all about making a plan and sticking to it, while indecisive Gems tend to live in the moment. As a result, the twins of the zodiac usually deem Capricorns boring and old-fashioned, while most goats consider Geminis to be disorderly and superficial. Neither sign is known for being all that emotional, but Gem-Cap relationships tend to be totally devoid of any emotion — except, perhaps, for annoyance. Sorry, Meghan and Daryl. I don't make the rules.

Once Capricorns put their mind to something (or someone), there's no turning back. That def seems true of Trainor, who's just as committed to her husband as she is to her music career. "I can't wait to die old with you," she jokingly told her husband during a January 2020 joint interview with The Sun. "It's gonna be exhausting if you ever try and break up with me." Serious-minded Caps see relationships as an investment, and that's why they usually seek a partner for life. IMO, if Trainor's song "Dear Future Husband" isn't the ultimate Capricorn love ballad, then I don't know what is.

Though the goats of the zodiac take their work seriously, they also tend to have dreams of growing a family. Nothing promises stability and responsibility quite like a baby, and like most Caps, Trainor can't wait to take the challenges of parenthood. "I got baby fever. Like always. My whole life," Trainor told Extra back in February 2019. "I got a lot of work I am doing right now. Tour first, then try to make a baby, like, instantly, the last day of the tour." While Gems couldn't tell you what they're doing in an hour, Caps can tell you what they're going to do 10 years from now (and they're usually right).

Unlike Caps, Gems are adaptable individuals who tend to go with the flow. Apparently, Sabara even learned sign language to helped communicate with Trainor after her second vocal cord surgery. "The real trouper was my boyfriend, 'cause he learned sign language for me, so I'd spell out words for him, and I'd get frustrated, like, 'No, wrong!' and he would learn and he just stuck with me through it," the singer explained during an April 2017 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Geminis may be agreeable, but when they date Capricorns, it's usually only a matter of time before a Cap's need for structure tries a Gem's patience.

Though Gems and Caps are both looking for things the other person has, they rarely seem to fulfill each other's needs. Capricorns are simply too inflexible to offer Geminis the stability they require, and Gems are too scatterbrained to help Caps relax. Of course, astrology isn't everything, and if anyone can overcome a little astrological incompatibility, it's Trainor and Sabara.